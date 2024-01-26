Proposed city law would alter ward districts

Jan. 26—PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is planning to put forth a local law next week that would change the boundary lines of its ward districts.

However, the Clinton County Board of Elections says the timing is not great and may cause confusion for some voters, especially in a presidential election year.

"Redistricting should have been done two or three years ago," Clinton County BOE Republican Commissioner David Souliere told the city council at a special meeting Wednesday night.

WARDS 3, 6

In addition to the presidential election this year, the city will be holding its own races for mayor, and the Ward 3 and Ward 6 council seats.

Under the proposed reapportionment, Ward 3 and Ward 6 were also the two wards set to receive the most amount of boundary changes.

Souliere shared that he was particularly concerned about candidates running in these races, as well as residents' wards and their polling places changing as a result of the city's proposed district reapportionment.

"By not having set lines ... three, four weeks away from (candidates) petitioning, you're leaving the people running for office at a disadvantage," Souliere said.

"Trying to change people's poll sites in a year where you're gonna have voter turnout of 75% to 80%, that leaves the voter at a disadvantage. These things are supposed to be done in an off-year. This should have been done, as we said, years ago."

'FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS'

Souliere didn't feel like there was enough time to communicate these changes to voters ahead of the several elections being held locally and nationally this year. He advised the city to wait until 2025 to approve any new districts.

"The Board of Elections operates for one sole purpose: free and fair elections," Souliere said.

"It's a free and fair process to petition to get on a ballot and we want a free and fair process for people to go and vote those people on the ballot."

The reapportionment of the city's six wards typically occurs every 10 years after the completion of the United States Census. Results for the most recent census were made public in September of 2021.

Clinton County began the process of redistricting in 2022 and passed its new legislative districts in January of 2023.

A representative for the city participated in the county's process to ensure a clear understanding of reapportionment efforts and the city officially appointed a districting committee on April 20, 2023.

This violated the city's own code which stated the city should "within six months after the official publication of the federal census, form a commission to review the existing ward districts and propose boundary changes as necessary to ensure compliance with the principles of equity and representation in relation to population."

'THE MAYOR KNEW'

There was confusion among the council Wednesday night about why the city waited "until the last minute" to reapportion its wards.

Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said she brought up the issue to Mayor Chris Rosenquest in 2021 when she was mayor pro tem.

"The mayor has been aware of it. The mayor knew what needed to be done. He's known since 2021, so it is his responsibility," Gibbs said.

"I take no blame and I don't think any of the council's to take blame for this thing being drawn out to the very last minute," Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said.

"It has nothing to do with us. So I don't have much sympathy for this vote coming up at the last minute."

Rosenquest was unavailable for comment.

TIMING 'NOT FEASIBLE'

Elisha Bartlett, who was hired as senior planner for the city in August 2022, oversaw the reapportionment process and the creation of the commission for it.

"The timing that was included in the code for this reapportionment effort was not feasible," she said.

She said part of why the city's process was delayed was because after the census results were made public, a New York State Legislative Law directed the state legislative task force to adjust the census for state and local redistricting purposes by removing federal and state incarcerated individuals from where they were incarcerated as of April 1, 2020.

The adjustment made it so state incarcerated individuals were reassigned to their residence of record prior to incarceration and federal incarcerated individuals were subtracted from the state total altogether.

"It was understood that there was an importance to let the New York State Legislative Council take their process forward, see where that ended. and then also, because the legislative districts in Clinton County overlay the ward boundaries, let that be completed and then begin our process," Bartlett told the council.

"This is honestly the first time I've ever gone through and overseen a process like this, so there was quite a bit of a learning curve, and it took a while also to put together the commission..."

COMMISSION CONCERNS

Bartlett's commission was not without controversy as well. Moore said he voted against the commission at the time because no Republican had been named to it like there should have been.

Bartlett explained that she tried to seek out a Republican representative. Though Souliere, who is the city Republican chair, said he never heard of any Republicans being asked.

"I think we should get a new commission and start over the way we should have in the first place," Moore said.

The council also took issue with some wards shrinking more than others. Councilor Jacob Avery (D-Ward 2) said Ward 2 had an entire chunk removed.

"One of the factors that is supposed to be considered is making sure that neighborhoods aren't cut and in Ward 2, that's exactly what's happening," Gibbs agreed.

"You've got sections of what we all colloquially call the flats being moved over to Ward 6. and that's one thing that I look at that is obvious to me that I don't agree with. That alone would be one of the things that I would reject as part of this."

'A SOLUTION NEEDS TO BE ARRIVED AT'

Bartlett said the commission worked to make the new wards as balanced as possible, following both the city code and state laws for redistricting.

"We had to analyze if those ward boundaries were still meeting the requirements for fairness and equitability of population distribution, which is a bit of an exercise," she said. "Then once we got there, we had to say OK, no, it doesn't work, then start coming up with options."

The city has a statutory deadline of Feb. 15 each year to come up with changes to its six ward boundary lines. The changes to these lines would then be implemented by April 1.

To meet that deadline, the city would need to approve the new election districts at its next meeting on Feb. 1, which does not seem likely to happen given the lack of current council support.

"The bottom line is this is an important thing to have move forward," Bartlett said. "But obviously, all within reason and you all are the voting body."

"I'm not trying to have this rush, and I never once thought anybody was trying to rush it, obviously. It's just the opposite. Trying to carefully go through it. Make sure that we have the process right. Make sure the numbers work out. Make sure we get to the criteria as much as possible. At the end of the day, at some point in time, a solution needs to be arrived at, moved forward to a vote and voted on, and if that passes, it passes."

