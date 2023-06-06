Proposed Clean Slate law would inhibit the free flow of information in NY | Our view

When game-changing legislation is in the works, it is vital to beware of unintended consequences.

This is the case with New York’s proposed Clean Slate Law, which the state Legislature is considering approving before the 2023 session ends in Albany this month.

Its stated purpose is admirable: helping convicted persons to move forward with their lives and careers after they’ve paid their debt to society.

Unfortunately, as drafted, the proposed Clean Slate Law would keep important information from the public, inhibit investigative news reporting and fly in the face of nearly 250 years of precedent regarding open court records.

Sealing court records is a disservice to public interest

It is possible to question the proposed legislation without denying an underlying reality of our criminal-justice system: Poor and marginalized members of our society are more likely to wind up ensnared in the court system through their own need, mental-health concerns and patterns of policing in city neighborhoods. For instance, a casual drug user historically has been far more likely to be arrested and convicted in a predominantly Black neighborhood of, say, Yonkers than in a wealthy white suburb five miles away.

As a result, our prisons have disproportionately become a place of residence for poorer persons and people of color. And when those convicted individuals emerge after serving their time, their criminal record trails them to every job interview and every application to rent an apartment. This reality feeds a cycle of need that makes families less stable and that places some individuals perpetually on the fringes of our communities’ economic, social and political life.

Yet sealing criminal court records — after seven years for persons convicted of felonies and after three years for persons convicted of misdemeanors — is too blunt an approach to address society’s failure to re-integrate convicted persons.

It requires sealing off reams of court records from journalists, from researchers and from citizens interested in the workings of law enforcement and the judicial system.

Journalists historically have written important stories about miscarriages of justice or about patterns of criminal activity that help communities and policy-makers understand trends and events better as they make decisions that might help ameliorate shortcomings and needs. Likewise for researchers, who often glean insights from court records that help leaders take a more sophisticated view on, say, the lack of effectiveness of the war on drugs.

Another concern: Reporters (and political opposition researchers) use court records to vet the history of political candidates or new school superintendents or new police chiefs. If documents aren’t available about past convictions, that might well enable bad actors to gain opportunities they might not otherwise have pursued.

It is also more than a little ironic that the Legislature has opened up the files of police departments detailing police disciplinary cases — a move we supported — but now wants to shut down access to files of cases involving tens of thousands of individuals whose fate has been decided by the criminal justice system. Don’t deny for a moment that this fact will be promoted in future elections to paint New York and its Democratic leaders as “soft on crime,” particularly since Clean Slate would ultimately seal the records of persons who committed violent crimes.

Finally, the law does not require news outlets to remove from their websites or their archive files stories about arrests and convictions. So someone’s arrest and conviction is still likely to come up when a potential employer googles their name. So where is the gain for the job applicant? And, no, the answer is not to force news organizations to stop reporting on cases of public interest or to take down previously published articles from websites.

More time needed for smarter legislation

Clean Slate can certainly be revised, given more time. Perhaps it applies to misdemeanor crimes and only some felonies. Perhaps news reporters and researchers can continue to be granted access to court records. Or something else.

But the true need and answer is to educate and support employers and landlords and others and to require them to give persons who have paid their due a chance for a fresh start. The concept of “career criminals” is vastly overblown, applying to a small fraction of persons convicted of crimes. What a mid-twentysomething needs coming out of jail or prison is an opportunity to show their worth and live a rich and meaningful life.

Sadly, longstanding biases and fears have failed these individuals, costing society their talents and their contributions. And without education and empathy and understanding and well-enforced anti-discrimination laws, that failure is going to continue, whether court records or sealed or not.

