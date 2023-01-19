Proposed cold case law gets support from slain UGA law school student's family

FILE - A photo of Tara Baker was on display in January 2021 during a memorial service held on the UGA campus.

University of Georgia Law School student Tara Baker was slain 22 years ago on Jan. 19, 2001, at her rental home in east Athens.

The crime remains unsolved to this day.

On Wednesday, at the state Capitol in Atlanta, family members of Baker joined with family members of the 32-year-old unsolved slaying of Rhonda Sue Coleman, 18, a high school student from Hazlehurst.

They gathered for a press conference in support of the proposed Coleman-Baker Act, that will be introduced this year in the General Assembly that brings a new focus on unsolved homicides.

At a news conference held in Atlanta Wednesday, were, front from left, Tara Baker's sister, Meredith Schroeder, mother Virginia Baker, and Rhonda Sue Coleman's parents, Gayle and Milton Coleman of Hazlehurst. At rear are bill sponsors, Rep. Houston Gaines, left, and Sen. Randy Robertson.

“Seeing the mothers of both victims hold each other’s hands, hug each other, help each other through the press conference was really remarkable,” said Cameron Harrelson, who under the name Cameron Jay is host and creator of Classic City Crime Podcast that focuses on unsolved murders.

Harrelson, whose podcast has featured the unsolved slaying of Baker, attended the news conference along with state Rep. Houston Gaines of Athens and state Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula; they are sponsoring the Coleman-Baker Act.

Also in attendance were members of Eternal Vigilance Action, a nonprofit political action group in Georgia.

Harrelson said the proposed bill, which will go to a legislative committee next week, has three important points.

The bill establishes a review unit in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that will be fully funded, he said. Currently, a cold case unit in the GBI is composed of retired officers working on a voluntary basis.

“After six years of no movement, the family and local jurisdictions could petition the group of investigators to re-examine the case,” Harrelson said.

Secondly, the bill provides for the first time a collection of data and reports from local jurisdictions on the number of unsolved homicides. Harrelson said Athens has 40 unsolved homicide cases, while the state of Georgia estimates it has about 300.

The parents of Rhonda Sue Coleman of Hazlehurst, left, and the mother of Tara Baker, who was slain in Athens, share a moment Wednesday inside the State Capitol in Atlanta.

And a third point is providing families of the victims with a death certificate.

“Tara Baker’s death certificate was denied to her family for 10 years,” he said. “The bill makes sure that families are guaranteed a death certificate even in an unsolved case in a timely manner."

Harrelson said an effort was made to ensure that law enforcement groups, such as the police chief and sheriff’s associations and the state prosecutorial council had input in the legislation.

“It’s a first step,” Harrelson said, “but we know there’s plenty more that can be done.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Slain UGA Law student's family supports proposed cold case state law