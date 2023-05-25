Proposed Danville clinic allegedly targeted by anti-abortion activist

May 25—DANVILLE — A 73-year-old man who told police he belongs to a "rescue group" whose purpose it is to prevent the opening of abortion clinics is facing federal charges of trying to destroy a proposed women's reproductive health clinic in Danville early Saturday morning.

Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown was arrested by Danville police after they responded to a 4:30 a.m. alarm at a former eye clinic at 600 N. Logan Ave. The building is under renovation to become a women's clinic that will provide reproductive health services including abortions.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Buyno stuck inside a maroon Volkswagen Passat, the rear of which he had rammed into the entrance of the building. Buyno was unable open his car door and police had to call the fire department to extricate him.

Buyno, police said, had loaded his car with several containers filled with gasoline, old tires and firewood. They said the man told them he intended to destroy the building by using flares and matches he brought with him to ignite the car after he got out of it.

Police took Buyno into custody on initial charges including criminal damage, reckless driving and not having a valid driver's license. They later expanded those charges to include threatening terrorism, conspiracy against civil rights and burglary. Federal authorities were notified and took over the case during the weekend. Federal charges were then filed on Monday in U.S. Central District Court of Illinois in Urbana.

In an affidavit in support of the federal criminal complaint, investigators said they interviewed Buyno at the Public Safety Building in Danville on Saturday. The affidavit states that Buyno waived his Miranda rights and agreed to answer questions.

The document states Buyno acknowledged he had been an anti-abortion activist throughout his life and had recently learned about the plan to open an abortion clinic in Danville. He told police he had been arrested previously for anti-abortion activities and came to Danville to destroy the proposed clinic.

The affidavit also states that Buyno told investigators if released from jail he would try again to destroy the building. The document states Buyno said, "If I could sneak in with a gas can and match, I'd go in there again."

Buyno was scheduled for an initial court hearing in Urbana on Tuesday, but that was postponed after, according to media reports, he was taken to a hospital for treatment of a medical condition. The hearing was rescheduled for late Wednesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long will handle Buyno's case and make a decision on whether the defendant will be released on bond or continue to be held in custody.

If convicted of attempted arson charges, Buyno faces a minimum penalty of five years up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Springfield Field Office, and the Danville Police Department. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller is representing the government in the prosecution.

Local officials condemned the targeting of the Danville clinic this week.

In a statement on social media, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said: "This act of domestic terrorism is not only an attack on this facility, but our entire community. We condemn all acts of violence and the hypocrisy that would allow someone to believe that they can save lives by destroying property and endangering others. Many thanks to our officers whose swift action helped protect our community. We expect that the justice system will prosecute this heinous crime to the fullest extent of the law."

On the police department's social media site, Danville Police Chief Chris Yates stated, "The Danville Police Department will do everything within its authority to serve our community in protecting the citizens' well-being as well as their property. Our officers responded quickly and professionally. This was followed up with communication with federal agencies to ensure appropriate enforcement covered under state and federal laws. We appreciate the coordination and cooperation to all agencies involved."

The targeted building has been at the center of controversy in Danville for the past two months. The proposed clinic sparked heated local debate and led to the filing of a city ordinance that would restrict the delivery of medication and paraphernalia intended for abortions. City Council members deadlocked 7-7 on the matter earlier this month, but Williams Jr. broke the tie in favor of the ordinance. A last-minute amendment, however, had stipulated that the ordinance would not go into effect unless a legal judgment was rendered in its favor by a court. No court action concerning the ordinance has yet been filed.

The ordinance brought strong rebuke from state officials, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Both said the substance of the ordinance violated Illinois law, which guarantees the right to abortion in the state.