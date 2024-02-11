Proposed development threatens Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

More than 100 years ago, people came together to save the wading bird rookery in Collier County’s Corkscrew Swamp from slaughter by poachers hellbent on selling the birds’ feathers for personal gain. Seventy years ago, the next generation came together to save Corkscrew’s old growth bald cypress swamp — the largest remaining in the United States — from clear-cutting, and thus Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary was born.

Today, the sanctuary encompasses over 13,000 acres — more than 20 square miles — in the heart of the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed. It is home to endangered Florida panthers and black bears, ghost orchids and wading birds, and delights as many as 100,000 visitors each year from all over the world on its 2.25-mile boardwalk.

This Ramsar-designated Wetland of International Importance isn’t just the beating heart of the Western Everglades, and a vibrant economic engine, it also safeguards the water quality of a watershed. The water flowing through the swamp eventually reaches the Gulf of Mexico at Wiggins Pass and Estero Bay, contributing to the health of our coasts. And as goes Corkscrew, so goes the watershed.

Which is why the threat posed by the proposed Kingston Development, upstream from Corkscrew on its northern, Lee County boundary, is so existential — endangering the future of this special place, and the watershed it supports, as much as or more than the saws and poachers of yesteryear ever did.

Any development of the site will have impacts, and the property’s zoning may allow development, but the magnitude of the threat it poses to panthers, bears, water, and Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary depends on how it is constructed. For this reason, Audubon has been talking to Cameratta Companies about its plans for Kingston for two years in an attempt to influence its design.

We were alarmed to see that the plans ultimately included in permit applications to the state 404 permitting program ignored many of Audubon’s recommendations. In its surprising project approval, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated the development could result in more than 20 endangered Florida panther deaths per year — this represents 10% of the remaining panther population statewide.

Floridians have shown that we can do better, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection must require that Cameratta does no less. Here are some of Audubon’s design recommendations they ignored:

The project must include a larger buffer between developed areas and the northern boundary of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary — preferably a minimum of one mile. Not only will this buffer enable essential land management at Corkscrew to continue unimpeded, it will help protect future Kingston residents from wildfire and flooding, as well as provide room for stormwater management systems to clean Kingston’s runoff before it enters Corkscrew and the larger watershed.

Researchers from the University of Central Florida have recently identified two critical wildlife corridors running north-south and east-west through the project area, essential to large mammals and so much more. These corridors must be protected in the project design and accompanied by fencing and underpasses where they cross internal roads as well as Corkscrew Road. Roads are the number one killer of Florida panthers; four panthers have already been killed this year from collisions with vehicles. Wildlife crossings, fencing, and corridors have been proven to work to reduce the unsustainable harm the Kingston development would otherwise cause to this iconic species. Wildlife crossings and fencing will also safeguard the area for drivers too.

Finally, the lifeblood of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary — and Southwest Florida — is our water. Cameratta Companies must be required to do better with their stormwater design and treatment, ensuring their use of their property doesn’t come at the expense of Corkscrew and everyone else downstream. This is the cleanest water in Collier County and it should remain so.

The old adage that “good fences make good neighbors” doesn’t hold in Florida. Water laughs in the face of fences. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary isn’t just Audubon’s. It holds a special place in the history and hearts not just of Southwest Floridians, but nature enthusiasts internationally.

We are calling on Cameratta Companies to do the right thing, be a good neighbor, and share their responsibility for this vulnerable paradise we all call home. The good news? These design elements would all improve the quality of life for future Kingston residents, too. And if Cameratta won’t? Then we call on the Department of Environmental Protection to make them or deny the permit. The panthers and wood storks won’t miss this development and neither will we.

As sanctuary director at Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Keith Laakkonen oversees the management of the 13,000+ acre sanctuary and its 25 full- and part-time staff responsible for land conservation, research, policy and public engagement.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Proposed development threatens Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary