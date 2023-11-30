Proposed Dodger Stadium gondola met with opposition
Supporters of the proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project say it is on schedule, even though it has been in the works for five years and still has not been approved.
Supporters of the proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project say it is on schedule, even though it has been in the works for five years and still has not been approved.
The Magic really did that.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
JPMorgan believes the calls for a consumer slowdown will come to fruition in 2024 and halt the current stock market rally.
It's that time of year again.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company is hard at work to find his replacement. Here's what he had to say on that topic, and other matters, at the New York Times DealBook Summit.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
They make great gifts, too!
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.
iSeeCars found that some EVs and hybrids are taking way longer to sell than their normal gas-powered counterparts.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.