Proposed energy storage project near Escondido draws concern from neighbors

SAN DIEGO — North County residents are speaking up and trying to stop a proposed battery storage project from being built.

The Seguro Battery Energy project is a stand alone system that would create enough energy to power almost 300,000 homes for about four hours. But, the proximity of the new facility to homes has residents on high alert.

“The potential for risk is huge,” said one North County resident, Phyllis Laderman. “It’s just completely surrounded by homes.”

Laderman lives directly next door to the site of the proposed project in Eden Valley. The unincorporated area of San Diego County sits close to Escondido and San Marcos.

“It’s near energy demand, so that in an event when power potentially could get shut off or if there’s just not enough energy on the grid at the time and evening hours for example, the battery energy storage system can meet the energy needs of the local area region,” said Max Guarniere, development manager for the Seguro project.

Similar projects to Seguro are helping California work toward a goal of a carbon-free energy grid by 2045. Local residents support the idea, but say this site is not a safe location.

“We are already in a high fire risk area, so not only the potential fire coming from the battery itself, but wildfire setting off fires in the batteries. This property has had fire on it from a wildfire before,” said Laderman.

Joe Rowley, a retired utility executive, explained to FOX 5 on Friday that large-scale battery facilities can hold a vast amount of chemical energy, which has the potential for a runaway chemical reaction. He shares some residents’ concerns over fires and the environment.

“The fire will produce a toxic plume that is going to consist of everything that’s in the facility —whether it’s battery material, plastics (or) metals,” said Rowley, speaking of a potential fire scenario.

The Seguro team is currently putting together its environmental impact report that will address these topics. They say there would be multiple required fire safety and mitigation measures in place, should it be built as planned.

“In the unlikely event of a thermal runaway, it would be contained to one individual container and would not spread to the next one,” said Guarniere. “In conjunction with the fire department, (we will also) come up with an emergency response plan.”

Right now, the project is in the lengthy permitting process and there will be several chances for the public to weigh in, as well as hear from the project developers directly, starting next year.

“AES really prides itself first, on putting safety a top priority in everything we do, but also being a good neighbor,” said Corinne Lytle Bonine, permitting director for the Seguro project. “We are really interested in hearing the concerns from the community and seeing how we can incorporate them into our project designs.”

In the meantime, a change.org petition started by the community has garnered more than 1,300 signatures against the project, as of Friday evening.

