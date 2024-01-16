Proposed extensions of roads slices up our greenway and ruins another canopy road

City and county commissioners should be ashamed for their unending advocacy for development at any cost to the taxpayer and the environment. Their indefensible actions could not be more evident than the threat to our Miccosukee Canopy Road Greenway currently being threatened by roadway connections at Dempsey Mayo, Edenfield, Arendell and Miles Johnson roads.

Part of a field in the Leon County Miccosukee Canopy Road Greenway that has been successionally disked and planted for wildlife.

Not only will the greenway be fragmented but road construction will also result in the additional tree loss and their associated aesthetics by the destruction of significant parts of the tree lined Miccosukee Road, a designated canopy road. These new road connections will also add more traffic to residential, retirement homes and school neighborhoods.

These road easements will be anywhere from 150 feet to 224 feet wide resulting in wildlife habitat fragmentation effects including more road kills, safety and access issues for trail users, pedestrians, and school children. These impacts for the convenience of the Canopy development residents are also inconsistent with Section 260.012, F.S. of the Florida Greenway and Trails Act which the states that “the intent of the Legislature that these greenways and trails will serve to implement the concepts of ecosystems management while providing, where appropriate, recreational opportunities, including, but not limited to, equestrian activities, hiking, bicycling, canoeing, jogging, and historical and archaeological interpretation, thereby improving the health and welfare of the people”.

Members of Capital City Cyclists partake in the 2019 Spaghetti 100.

Further research indicates that the Capital City Cyclist Group is opposed to the Dempsey Mayo Road extension based on an April 6, 2023, newsletter report stating, “This could actually be built next year already. As cyclists, and users of the Greenway, we would like to stop this, or force this road to be built in a way that poses no danger to pedestrians and cyclists. This road has the potential to carry significant traffic in the future, especially if the connection to the I-10 and Killearn at Roberts Road are realized, as it will provide an alternative route to get to Killearn, avoiding Capital Circle. It will create dangers for users of the greenway who will have to cross this road, where there are now several trails.”Capital City Cyclists says it is coordinating with Gulf Winds Track Club, the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association, and members of the Westminster community to engage local officials. One request is to have public meetings and get public input before building the road.

This currently is in the hands of the county, but Welaunee is a city development. We need your help in contacting both your city and county commissioners, emailing them, or speaking up at county meetings. We think this road is not necessary and a danger to trail users, while degrading our great Miccosukee Greenway.

These roadway easements are not consistent with the stated intent of state statutes governing greenways requirements for impacts to conservation lands and should be terminated.

I encourage people to go out there and look for themselves and decide if this is how they want Tallahassee to be desecrated.

Do we want this part of Leon County to become anyplace U.S.A?

Please contact your city and county commissioner with regards to this important issue.

John Outland is retired from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a Friend of Lake Lafayette.

