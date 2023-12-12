Proposed Groton City zone change would allow greater housing density

Dec. 11—GROTON — A proposed zone change to increase housing density on upper Thames Street, Bridge Street, and part of North Street in the City of Groton will go to a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold the public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 295 Meridian St.

City Planner Leslie Creane said the city is looking at creating a new zone to allow for an increase in housing density and mixed uses on Thames Street, from Broad Street north; along Bridge Street; and on North Street down to Washington Park. That area is currently in a commercial zone, which allows for two dwelling units per parcel.

The proposed zone change, a General Commercial Residential Zone, is intended to address the housing crisis and develop a denser residential population that would create a market for more retail and commercial development, she said.

She noted the anticipated increase in employees working at Electric Boat and said opportunities for people to live within walking and biking distance of work would minimize the expected impacts of traffic from the influx of workers. The city also wants to have places, such as businesses, restaurants, and a coffee shop, that city residents and others want to visit.

The idea is to use regulations for setbacks and building heights to pull buildings closer to the street and put parking farther in the back to start to create a neighborhood atmosphere along the street, she explained. The regulations would be for new development.

Under the proposed regulations, the allowable building heights, for residential or mixed-use, is four stories, or as high as six stories, if developers get a site plan and special permit, which will require a public hearing. The maximum height for a six-story building would be 75 feet.

The zoning text amendment also includes dimensional standards for lot and building requirements, including maximum impervious surfaces, setbacks and heights.

The regulations would allow the possibility of a minimum of 12 dwelling units per acre, and up to a maximum of 60 dwelling units per acre, if the developer met all the other dimensional requirements and received a site plan and special permit, which would require a public hearing, Creane said.

The proposed regulations and a map of the impacted area are available at https://cityofgroton.com/DocumentCenter/View/1346/GCR-Zoning-Amendment-11-9-23

Tuesday's hearing will also include other proposed zoning changes, including for day care regulations and electric vehicle charging stations, to bring the city's zoning regulations in line with state statutes. The proposed regulations are available at https://cityofgroton.com/DocumentCenter/View/1347/Zoning-Text-Amend — -Daycare-Parking-and-Loading-11-9-23

Creane said people are encouraged to attend the public hearing and speak, or they can email comments to her.

Also on the agenda for the public hearing is an application from Mitchell Parking LLC. for a new commercial development at 0 Mitchell St. The application calls for a 3,180-square-foot, single-story building for business and storage use by Ledge Light Plumbing and Heating LLC with a 10-space parking lot.

People also can attend the meeting via Zoom, with Zoom information available on the meeting agenda at https://cityofgroton.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12122023-187.

