Proposed HOA legislation headed to full NC House, changes could start solidifying in April

The North Carolina House select committee on Homeowners' Associations came to a close Wednesday with a unanimous vote to move their report from the select committee to the full House.

The committee was created in the fall of 2023 to address residents' complaints of rising HOA fees, lack of transparency and halted construction plans after support for House Bill 311 lacked a substantial backing.

The committee is co-chaired by Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and Rep. Steve Tyson (R-Craven), vice chaired by Rep. Ya Liu (D-Wake) and has six other representatives serving on it, three Democrats and three Republicans.

HOAs act like a local government but make decisions without oversight or accountability, Iler, said. That's where the committee hopes to step in for the almost 2.8 million North Carolinians who live in communities with HOAs.

The committee met twice in January and twice in February where it heard from stakeholders and worked on drafting a report and a bill.

What's in the report?

The committee's report outlined findings and recommendations, and it was unanimously voted to be sent to the full N.C. House.

Tyson noted that not all desired changes are able to be made at this point, but he said it's a good start.

First section: HOA members will have more speedy access to requested documents. Currently, members experience long delays in requests. This section would require that the HOA respond within 30 days of the request being filed.

Second section: This section would add to the Planned Community Act and the Condominium Act a required vote from members if the proposed HOA budget exceeds the previous years by more than 10%. In order to be passed, the vote must garner approval from the majority of all members. Currently, a budget can be rejected if members who attend an HOA meeting reject it with a majority. Additionally, committing to projects that change the budget after it has been ratified and that increase expenses by more than 5% for the year also must be voted on my members.

Third section: This section prohibits the use of nonjudicial foreclosure unless under certain financial conditions. For example, the HOA would have to offer owners the option of paying dues in an installment plan.

Fourth section: Any disputes would require pre-litigation mediation before filing a civil action.

Fifth section: The Department of Justice would be required to collect and annually report HOA complaints to the General Assembly.

Nonpartisan support

Iler, who is a current HOA resident and former HOA president, said the goal is not to put them out of business, but to provide more guidelines. He said the bill has received support from both Democrats and Republicans.

"This is as bipartisan as grandchildren," Iler said. "Who doesn't love grandchildren?"

North Carolina legislative building

What's next?

On-the-ground changes for HOA members still have a way to go in the legislature. Now that the select committee's report has been approved to be sent to the entire House, it will face debate, amendments and voting from the House, Senate and will need approval from the governor before being passed as a bill.

This process can start in full swing once the General Assembly reconvenes for their session in April wherein they can also make changes to the year's budget to include room for the proposed new collecting and reporting program in the Department of Justice.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: HOA legislation heads to NC House and April legislative session