New proposed housing development in east Las Vegas valley to be discussed by city

The future of bankrupt electric motorbike startup Cake is still uncertain, but the majority of its U.S. inventory is going to a guy in Florida. Michael Joyce, who runs a retail shop in St. Petersburg called Emoto, tells TechCrunch that he bought all of the Cake Makka and Ösa motorbikes that had been shipped stateside as well as accessories and spare parts. Joyce says he didn't buy any of the remaining Cake Kalk electric motorcycles, as those have been recalled for battery fire risk and steering column problems.