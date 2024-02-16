Proposed landfill-to-energy program under review by Elkhart County Council

Feb. 15—GOSHEN — Following Thursday's Elkhart County Council meeting, the county is one step closer to a new and potentially profitable energy agreement.

Attorney Craig Buche addressed to the council to request consideration and approval of a gas rights agreement for the Elkhart County gas-to-energy project. Specifically, this would be a conversion plant which would convert methane extracted from the county landfill into usable energy, and as was mentioned, green energy.

By a unanimous vote, the council approved the gas rights agreement, from which it will need to go before a public hearing as well as the Elkhart County Commissioners for final approval.

Since last summer, the county has been in talks with Morgantown, West Virginia-based Northern Biogas, which would be responsible for developing and paying for the plant project, but ultimately be owned by the county.

"The construction phase would be a two-year period," Buche told the council, adding that if all goes to plan, the plant will be operational by the end of 2025.

Based on the best available information, the first 20 years of the project would yield a profit of approximately $42 million, and as high as $120 million over 30 years, stemming from an estimated initial $25 million investment.

In addition to approval of a total of $19.1 million in additional appropriations, the council also filled a number of vacancies. Specifically, it approved Andrew Medford to replace current appointee Chris Garner for the Bristol Economic Development Commission and Phil Wiens to the Nappanee Economic Development Commission.

For the Highway Department, it approved additional hours of compensation for department employees, though council member Doug Graham expressed concern about paying overtime to salaried employees, and the precedent that might set.

