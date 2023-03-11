Proposed law calls for life sentence in domestic violence murder cases

Mar. 10—Newly proposed legislation would provide the possibility of a life sentence for those convicted of domestic violence murders.

State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R- East Lyme, introduced the bill on behalf of the family of 25-year-old East Lyme resident Corina Zukowski, the woman brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend Avery Hallbrooks in 2018 at the former Starlight Inn motel in Niantic.

Zukowski was a bubbly mother of three and pregnant at the time of her death. Zukowski's mother, Heather Rodriguez, said her daughter was a kind-hearted woman who privately suffered years of domestic abuse that culminated in her trying to leave Hallbrooks before she killed.

Rodriguez had voiced her disappointment in the state's plea agreement with Hallbrooks that led to his 40-year prison sentence in October. Hallbrooks had previously rejected a offer to plead guilty in exchange for 48 years in prison. Rodriguez had vowed to pursue state legislation that provides for stiffer sentences in domestic violence situations.

"It's too late for me. I'm doing it for the families who unfortunately are going to come after me. This is affecting so many other people's life. My family will never be the same without Corina," Rodriguez said. "I feel like I was abused by the court system all over again. I had no say."

If the legislation does pass, Rodriguez wants the new law to be known as "Corina's Law."

Cheeseman said Rodriguez had contacted her and expressed her feelings.

"She felt let down by the criminal justice system in terms of the length of the sentence," Cheeseman said. "I was very moved by her story. I felt I owed her and her daughter the opportunity to at least get to a public hearing so Heather could tell her story."

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Monday.

Under state law, an individual faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of murder. There are eight special circumstances that carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole: murder of a police officer, murder for hire, murder by a person serving a life sentence, murder by someone previously convicted of murder, murder during a kidnapping, murder during a sexual assault, murder of two or more people and murder of someone under the age of 16.

The proposed bill would add "murder committed in the course of commission of a family violence crime," as a special circumstance. The bill is co-sponsored by State Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-90th District, a ranking member of the legislature's Judiciary Committee.

A similar law was proposed, but never passed, in the last legislative session. The push for that law came from the family of 25-year-old Emily Todd, who was shot and killed in 2018 in Bridgeport, allegedly by her boyfriend.

The Center for Family Justice submitted testimony in support of the latest proposal, noting that domestic violence cases account for one-third of all criminal court cases and an average of 14 people are killed each year in Connecticut by an intimate partner.

"We understand the grief that surviving family members have when their loved one is taken away from them. While they want nothing more than their loved one back in their arms, what many accept in the alternative is the absolute accountability of the person who murdered their loved one," wrote Angela Schlingheyde, the center's director of civil legal and court advocacy services, in her testimony.

"Domestic violence homicide, particularly intimate partner homicide, is an extremely personal crime that is often the culmination of years of control and escalating violence," Schlingheyde wrote.

Friends and family who spoke during Hallbrooks' sentencing said Zukowski was a loving mother who had become more isolated as Hallbrooks gained control through abuse. Zukowski had planned to leave Hallbrooks on the day of the murder, which was the reason there was an argument and why Zukowski, prior to her killing, had tossed Hallbrook's belongings out of the motel room. Police reports show Zukowski was stabbed more than 45 times.

Rodriguez, who is now caring for her daughter's three children, said a new law would help deter some of the would-be killers from taking a life. Past attempts to stiffen penalties for domestic violence killings have not gained traction with the General Assembly.

Rodriguez said she also supports a push by state Senate Republicans, including State Sen. Heather Somers, to halt commutations by the state Board of Pardons and Parole until a recent spike in the shortening of sentences for convicted felons is explained.

g.smith@theday.com