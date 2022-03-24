Proposed Law Would Pause RI's Gas Tax Until 2023

PROVIDENCE, RI — A Rhode Island lawmaker is taking action to address historically high gas prices in the state. A proposed law introduced in the House of Representatives would pause the state's gas tax until the end of the year.

Rep. James McLaughlin called recent inflation "oppressive" for residents trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent surge in gas prices has only made that worse.

"To add to that burden, the war in Ukraine has caused a chain reaction that has led to exorbitant prices at the gas pump," he said. "This temporary moratorium on the fuel tax would go a long way to help Rhode Islanders who are struggling to make ends meet."

McLaughlin is not the first leader to call for a pause to the state's 34-cent gas tax. Earlier this month, Sec. of State Nellie Gorbea called for the measure.

While the average price per gallon fell slightly in Rhode Island over the past week, the average price per gallon is still $4.25, 68 cents more than this time last month.

The legislation, cosponsored by nine other representatives, would pause payment of the gas tax through Dec. 31. It now heads to the House Finance Committee.









This article originally appeared on the Cranston Patch