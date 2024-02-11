Proposed legislation aims to safeguard Missouri’s agricultural lands

KSNF/KODE — Missouri Senator Jill Carter says she’s hoping a bill she filed will help farmers and protect the environment.

Carter says the legislation comes as the result of concerns from residents, like those forming the “Stop Land Use Damaging Our Ground and Environment,” or SLUDGE committee.

Senate Bill 908 would require any basin or lagoon containing waste coming from a commercial or industrial to have a state-issued permit.

It would also the state Department of Natural Resources to check that waste stored in those lagoons or basins be of a sufficient nutrient value to be applied to land.

Carter says she believes this bill is the best way to make sure everyone is protected.

“I am not a big government person, but when it comes to protecting our agriculture and our farmland, and ensuring that we’re doing it in a way that’s protecting that while helping the farmers, I think that’s a perfect partnership, so we’re just trying to ensure that happens,” said Sen. Jill Carter, (R)-32nd District.

Senate Bill 908 is currently being worked on in committee, and still needs to pass a full vote of the Senate.

State Representatives Dirk Deaton from McDonald County and Ed Lewis from Moberly have also filed similar legislation in the House.

