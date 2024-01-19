Proposed legislation would allow HOAs to regulate, but not prohibit, beekeeping

Hoosier beekeepers are hoping a newly proposed state bill would preserve their ability keep hives within neighborhoods regulated by homeowners’ associations.

Representatives Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, and Edward Clere, R-New Albany, authored the bill that would allow an HOA to regulate honeybee hives, but not prohibit them. The legislation, HB1337, follows in the footsteps of 2019 legislation that set the same regulatory standards for local governments.

“As with the 2019 legislation, we are trying to strike the right balance and allow for reasonable regulation based on science and respectful of design, location and other considerations but not prohibiting beekeeping,” Clere said.

The bill’s current language would not allow an HOA to prohibit Hoosiers from beekeeping on their property so long as the hives are actively maintained to produce honey and comply with existing state law.

HOA’s would have the ability to regulate how many hives a resident can keep as well as the location of those hives.

John Schellenberger, president of The Beekeepers of Indiana and a Floyd County commissioner, helped lead the push for this bill and the one passed in 2019.

“It’s a commonsense bill,” Schellenberger said. “We recognize that if you want to regulate hives, then regulate them. If you’ve got a beekeeper with ten hives on a small lot, that’s not a responsible beekeeper.”

Members of the beekeeper’s association told Schellenberger about instances where HOAs would push back against city ordinances that were meant to align with the 2019 bill and not allow residents to keep hives on their property.

“Some HOAs are allowing hives, and some are not,” Schellenberger said. “That’s the whole essence of what we are trying to do. If they can mirror the 2019 bill, we’re fine with that, but don’t ban bee keeping because bees are important.”

Honeybee colonies have faced numerous challenges recently, according to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. Annual die-offs can affect 30% of the population in the state due to a combination of habitat loss, pesticide use and parasites.

Honeybee populations alone pollinate 80% of flowering plants including fruits and vegetables, according to the USDA. While honeybees are not the only pollinator in the state, they play a role in Indiana’s food production.

While on the surface, beekeeping may be a hobby, Clere said it’s about something much more important.

“As there is more and more development, as farmland turns into homes and manicured lawns and concrete and asphalt, there is less habitat for pollinators, which are critical to food production and really our survival as a species,” Clere said.

The bill is set for its first hearing Monday with the House Agriculture and Rural Development committee at 10 a.m.

“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity to talk about some important issues and I expect it will be well received by committee because its members understand the vital role of pollinators, including honeybees, and the threats pollinators are facing — not just loss of habitat, it’s climate change and pesticides and invasive species,” Clere said.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

