Proposed legislation would require local resident on university board of trustees

Jan. 31—The state senator from Terre Haute plans to introduce a bill amendment that would require the governor to appoint a local resident to the board of trustees at Indiana's public universities.

The governor-appointed trustee would have to permanently reside in the county where the university is located.

If it became law, one member of the Indiana State University board of trustees would have to live in Vigo County.

State Sen. Greg Goode, D-Terre Haute, plans to introduce the amendment to Senate Bill 202 Thursday during a second reading of the bill before the full senate.

The amendment would apply to Indiana University (Monroe County), Purdue University (Tippecanoe County), Indiana State University, Ball State (Delaware County), University of Southern Indiana and Vincennes University.

SB 202 is described as "state educational institution matters."

Among those looking forward to the change in state law is Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard, who has spoken to Goode about the proposal.

"I think it's great and I'm happy to hear it. It sounds like it has broad support," he said. "I think it's important we have that voice from our community."

Indiana State University is one of the county's largest employers.

"Everything that happens there is important to us," Clinkenbeard said. "When we lose the number of students we have [at ISU], that means jobs are lost and less people go to businesses and things like that."

Clinkenbeard added, "Indiana State's success is our success. It's a very important part of the community, for sure."

