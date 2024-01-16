Proposed Louisiana congressional map takes in Shreveport for second majority Black district

A proposed congressional map favored by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry would create a second majority Black congressional district by taking in Shreveport and Alexandria to join much of Baton Rouge in forming a new 6th Congressional District that would put current Republican Congressman Garret Graves at risk of being ousted.

Republican Harrisonburg Sen. Glen Womack's Senate Bill 8 would largely preserve the Congressional District 4 seat held by Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Benton, the Congressional District 5 seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow of Start and Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Metairie.

Womack told USA Today Network his map was designed to protect "the powers that be" in Congress.

"This is the map to get on board with," Womack said Tuesday morning. "We have to draw the map instead of a judge."

His map will receive its first hearing Tuesday morning.

Last November, a federal appeals court upheld federal Judge Shelly Dick's earlier ruling requiring Louisiana's congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six. Passage requires majority votes in the House and Senate.

Proposed new Louisiana Congressional map that would add a second majority Black district by radically changing the 6th Congressional District boundaries.

State lawmakers previously failed to comply with Dick's order that could cost Republicans a seat in Congress, but Landry, a Republican, is pressuring the Legislature to draw a new map so the new boundaries won't be left up to Dick, who Landry described as a "heavy-handed" federal judge.

"It is time to stop averting the issue and confront it head on," Landry said in his address to the Legislature Monday to open the eight-day Special Session. "We are here today because the federal courts have ordered us to perform our job."

"We do not need a federal judge to do for us what the people of Louisiana have elected you to do."

Graves predictably balked at the proposed map, saying it splits communities of shared interests and minimizes transparency and public participation.

“This map will not survive thorough judicial scrutiny of consistency with redistricting principles," Graves said in a statement.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Proposed congressional map takes in Shreveport for second Black district