Proposed Mercer County leash law up for another attempt at a first reading

Jan. 9—PRINCETON — A first reading for a proposed leash law which would require dog owners to keep their pets from roaming is on today's agenda for the Mercer County Commission.

The leash law, which was proposed last year, had supporters as well as residents — especially the owners of farm dogs and hunting dogs- that had concerns, Commissioner Greg Puckett said Monday.

"We put it on for a first reading, then basically we went back and made modifications," Puckett said. These modifications addressed concerns about farm dogs working on their owners' property and hunting dogs under the control of their owners.

Puckett said that according to the West Virginia Code, a proposed ordinance must be read in its entirety at a public meeting when a first reading is conducted.

"And the second time you can read it by title, and at any time you can have public input," he stated. "After the second reading, then the county commission could vote to adopt it."

During a previous commission meeting, County Commission President Bill Archer brought up concerns about whether the county animal shelter could house more dogs if the leash ordinance caused more of them to be brought in.

Today's meeting of the Mercer County Commission begins at 10 a.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse. The proposed leash law is the third item on the agenda.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

