Proposed Mimbres Peaks National Monument: What's in it?

The views and opinions expressed do not represent the Regents of NMSU.

An unanticipated campaign launch of a proposed Mimbres Peaks National Monument occurred last month in Luna County. The ranching community was not included in the development of the proposed 245,000 acre National Monument. Since the ranching community graze livestock on the Bureau of Land Management multiple use lands within Luna County and in the boundaries of proposal, one would think they should have been invited to the conception and evolution of a new and possible conflicting land use designation.

On the surface, it looks like the Proposed Mimbers Peaks National Monument may have been developed by outside groups, such as the Dona Ana Green Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Wildlife Federation, New Mexico Wild, NMCAFe, Outdoor New Mexico and others. The limited transparency can raise many questions. What is the driving force behind the proposal? What is the real purpose or objects in need of protection and special management?

What is the purpose of a National Monument? National Monuments were created to protect historical, cultural, and scientific values. What comes to mind when visualizing a national monument: White Sands, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Capulin Volcano, El Morro, Petroglyph, Aztec Ruins, and other unique sites. These are unquestionably unique or outstanding places worthy of protection. Petroglyphs sites have been protected at the Petroglyphs National Monument and the Three Rivers Petroglyph Site, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

What is renowned about the proposed areas that distinguish them from the surrounding landscape, ecology, cultural, scientific, or historical areas in the southwest that may already be under protection? The proposed areas already have protective management by the Bureau of Land Management under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976. Many of the areas have been surveyed for Wilderness Characteristics and designated as Wilderness Study Areas. Others have additional protection under the Areas of Critical Environmental Concern. Many of the similar biological, scientific and ecological values have been protected by the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks National Monument.

What will one be able to do in the proposed Mimbres Peaks National Monument that they can’t currently do? Designating these areas as a National Monument, generally means there will be more restrictions on access to the land. Restrictions will be increased on what items can be removed from the monument, such as rocks without a permit. For example, gypsum is prohibited from being removed from the White Sands National Monument.

Livestock grazing has been mentioned as being protected under the Valid Existing Rights that will be continued in the monument, but that assurance needs to be included in the final language of the document.

Recreational income has been touted as the major driver of anticipated revenue for Luna County. A study has been authorized by the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce and it projects that $7.8 million to $13.6 million of direct revenue will be realized in Luna County. I have not read the study or evaluated the data that it was developed from, but the estimated income needs further evaluation and should not be accepted at face value.

The leaders of the group that are proposing the New National Monument need to get together with the others that have “skin in the game” and agree on the “what and why” of protecting these lands. This needs to be done before rushing to the Deming City Council and the Luna County Commission for approval or rejection.

Something good could happen in Luna County with a meeting of the minds.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Proposed Mimbres Peaks National Monument: What's in it?