Proposed police complaint board gets first look

Oct. 7—CONCORD — Police executives, lawyers and citizen activists are considering the creation of a seven-member Law Enforcement Conduct Review Committee which would hear citizen complaints that allege on- or off-duty misconduct by police.

A legislative study committee had its first look Thursday at a draft proposal which would place the new complaint board within the state Police Standards and Training (PST) office.

The plan is modeled after Vermont's complaint review process, which has its panel under state police authority.

Thursday's meeting was missing some prominent members, including Manchester defense lawyer Julian Jefferson, State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, and Attorney General John Formella.

As a result, Senior Assistant Attorney General Matthew Broadhead scheduled two meetings for next week so the group could pore over details in the 16-page draft for this board, along a proposed new definition of misconduct.

The study committee faces a Nov. 1 deadline to complete its report for legislation that lawmakers should consider in the 2022 session.

After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, now the Supreme Court chief justice, had proposed in the summer of 2020 a definition for police misconduct to Gov. Chris Sununu's Law Enforcement Commission on Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT).

Ultimately, the LEACT commission endorsed 48 recommendations, many of which the Sununu administration adopted through rules changes, and some that the Legislature adopted earlier this year.

But consensus eluded lawmakers and stakeholders over both this independent complaint review process and the definition of misconduct within this board's purview.

Mark Morrison, a Londonderry police lieutenant, said the proposed conduct which reflects on a person's "fitness to perform" seems overly broad as it lists 18 different behaviors, ranging from illegal use of force and racial bias down to disorderly conduct.

Story continues

Misconduct definition a key sticking point

PST Director John Scippa agreed.

"Say a police officer has a house party on a birthday, he has 100 people parked all over the street, hires a band and it gets real loud. Then, the police come to the house due to noise complaints. Would this amount to disorderly conduct under this proposal? I would say yes," Scippa said.

"I would hate to put the label of misconduct for somebody that had a loud party."

Joseph Lascaze, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, noted these behaviors listed as misconduct already exist in the rules of the Police Standards and Training Council.

As proposed, the governor would appoint all members to the review board, four representing law enforcement and three being civilian members.

All meetings of the board would be non-public, and all documents would be exempt from the state's Right-to-Know Law.

The committee may recommend a hearing on any misconduct complaint and all findings of those hearings would be public.

Also, the Police Standards and Training Council would have to keep a register of all complaints against officers.

Any confirmed finding of misconduct would require public release of the name of the officer, formal charges, conclusions and any transcript or exhibits presented during a hearing on that complaint.

"It is trying to strike a balance here regarding officer reputation and confirmed charges," Broadhead added.

klandrigan@unionleader.com