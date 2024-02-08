Proposed state public defender commission gets term limits added during floor debate

PIERRE — South Dakota could soon see a statewide public defender’s office for those who cannot afford their own lawyer when they get involved in the court system.

The House of Representatives voted 60-4 on Thursday to create the office and the accompanying commission.

House Representatives listen to Gov. Kristi Noem deliver the state of the state address on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

Added into the bill was a stipulation for term limits. Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, requested that the nine members of the Commission on Indigent Legal Services not serve more than 12 years on the commission.

“I think it is responsible to have a term limit on appointed and elected positions,” Karr said. “If you believe that an elected politician should have a term limit, then in most cases you would want a term limit on individuals that that person has appointed and may have influence upon going forward.”

Commissioners will be appointed by the Governor, the Legislature, the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court and the county commissioner association.

While HB 1057 was in front of the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Karr questioned why term limits weren’t in the original bill.

“The discussion around term limits really centered on there's probably only going to be a certain number of people that are naturally going to be interested in doing this work,” said Greg Sattizahn, the state court administrator for the Unified Judicial system, at the time. “I think some continuity may be important here as we start to build out this new new commission.”

No one opposed Karr’s amendment on the floor.

Overall, the public defender’s office will be overseen by the commission and will act like the Attorney General’s Office. Each public defender employed will work on appeals, abuse and neglect cases and habeas corpus appeals. They'll also help train court appointed attorneys.

The office and commission come at the recommendation of the chief justice and a summer task force looking at indigent defense across the state. Currently, counties fund indigent defense and there are only three county public defender’s offices. Otherwise, counties rely on court appointed criminal defense attorneys.

The state will pay an ongoing $1.4 million to create and fund the office and the commission, while counties will save $2.1 million and taxpayers will save roughly $600,000 a year.

HB 1057 now heads to the Senate for consideration in committee.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota public defenders office heads to Senate