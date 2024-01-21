Proposed Tax Extension in Centerton
The 2023 COLA had the potential to create a bigger tax hit for retirees. But there's still time to contain the damage.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
While the IRS allows you to make tax payments with a credit card, you'll incur added fees. Here's what you need to know.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, also invested.
Call of Duty has been a fixture at the top of the yearly sales charts since 2009. This year, however, Hogwarts Legacy sold more copies, and it’s possible the same is true of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.
Orbital operations company Astroscale has revealed new details about its approach to refueling satellites in space, as part of a $25.5 million project exploring the concept with the Space Force. You could put up another $100 million satellite — or perhaps, as companies like Astroscale and OrbitFab have proposed, you could spend a tenth of that to do a gas run from the surface to geosynchronous orbit. Astroscale won a Space Force contract last Summer to explore the possibility in orbit, and the company just published how it plans to do so.
The 2023 filing season is upon us. Let these programs from TurboTax and others simplify the process and help you keep your sanity.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
The deal is the largest in NBA history by total value.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.
EVs captured about 7.6% of the new-car market in 2023, and the Tesla Model Y led the pack with 394,497 units sold.
Vincent Goodwill talks about what Ja Morant’s future, what the Spoelstra contract extension really means and why Kevin Durant is frustrated.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
The US Department of Labor shared a final rule on Tuesday that would increase the difficulty of classifying workers as independent contractors. If the rule survives court challenges unscathed, it will replace a business-friendly Trump-era regulation that did the opposite.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.