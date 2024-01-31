Proposed transfer of US mail processing operations from Fort Myers concerning

I am writing to express my deep concern about the potential transfer of some mail processing operations from the Fort Myers Jet Port Loop Postal Facility to the Tampa P&DC and Ybor City P&DC. This proposal raises serious concerns about the future of mail service in Southwest Florida.The Fort Myers P&DC Jet Port Loop Postal Facility is a vital hub for mail delivery in our region. It serves the cities of Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and surrounding communities throughout Southwest Florida. Any disruption to its operations could have a significant impact on businesses and residents alike.

I am particularly concerned about the potential for this move to slow down mail delivery. The increased transportation distances between Fort Myers and Tampa could delay getting mail to its destination. This would be unacceptable, especially for businesses that rely on the Postal Service for timely delivery of important documents and packages.I am also concerned about this move’s impact on our local postal workers. Many of these workers have lived and worked in Southwest Florida for years and are integral to our community. A transfer of operations could lead to job losses or require employees to commute long distances outside of Southwest Florida. This would be a hardship for many families and could also decrease morale among postal workers.The USPS should reconsider this proposal and work with the community to find a solution that does not jeopardize mail service in Southwest Florida.I believe that there are other ways to improve efficiency without sacrificing the quality of service that we have come to expect from the Postal Service. Our nation’s postal service once prided itself on its 98 percent on-time performance metric for all U.S. mail. Service cannot deteriorate due to USPS’s new Delivering for America plan, in Fort Myers, Southwest Florida, or elsewhere in the country.

Historically, a proposal to move or consolidate USPS operations in Fort Myers, Florida, has led to unfavorable potential consequences for the Southwest Florida community. In 2012, we fought vigorously alongside the Southwest Florida community against a proposed closure of the Fort Myers P&DC and called on the USPS to provide greater transparency to the public and the impacted workers. In that instance, we campaigned for the USPS to drop the proposed closing of the facility and succeeded. If this proposal moves forward, and the impacts to service are similar to what had previously been planned, which would have caused both mail delays and put undue stress on our dedicated Southwest Florida postal workers, this proposal should likewise be dropped.

Also, we need to discuss the potential impact on mail-in ballots this year, given that 2024 is an election year. Any delays or disruptions in mail service could disenfranchise voters who rely on mail-in ballots to participate in the upcoming elections in Southwest Florida. The timely delivery of ballots is crucial for ensuring fair and accessible elections, and I hope the USPS will prioritize this vital service during this critical period. Transferring mail processing operations to Tampa could lead to delays in ballot delivery, potentially disenfranchising the tens of thousands of voters in Southwest Florida who rely on mail-in voting.

The people of Southwest Florida deserve full transparency from the USPS, and I am concerned that the present lack of full transparency is leaving our communities in the dark about the potential impacts of USPS’s proposed plan. It is the responsibility of USPS to ensure that the public is sufficiently informed of any public meetings, that the public has ample time to prepare for attending such a meeting, and that the public has satisfactory time to review any proposals from the agency. Any public meeting must be held at a suitable venue, time of day, and with proper notice after making their findings and proposed plan available to the public.I am, therefore, powerfully conveying that the USPS must provide complete transparency and inform the public regarding the substance and potential impacts of the Mail Processing Facility Review (MFPR) as it pertains to the Fort Myers Jet Port Loop Postal Facility and related Southwest Florida postal operations. I request that USPS respond to the following questions:• What is the justification for USPS’s intent to conduct an MPFR at the Fort Myers P&DC? What was the process and reasoning behind selecting Fort Myers P&DC as one of the review facilities?

• Please provide and make public details and data regarding the “Business Case” for making changes to the Fort Myers P&DC, as referenced in their January 16, 2023 Notice of Public Input Meeting. What factors did USPS examine in determining the “initial results of the facility review,” and how did USPS conclude that “the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to Tampa and Ybor City?• What specific data has been used to determine that this move would improve efficiency?• What steps will be taken to ensure this move does not affect mail delivery times?• What impact will this move have on postal workers in Southwest Florida?• How will the community be able to provide input on this proposal when the public meeting is held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. when most people are working?I believe that it is important for the Postal Service to be transparent about its plans and to work with the community to find solutions that meet the needs of everyone involved. I urge the USPS to take my concerns seriously and to reconsider this proposal.Sam Wood is president of the Southwest Florida Area Local, American Postal Workers Union.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Proposed transfer of mail operations from Fort Myers concerning