Proposed upgrades to St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS – There could be some big upgrades to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and a new study shows that could bring more money to the region.

‘Greater St. Louis, Inc.’ just released a study on Monday morning that examines the effects of the nearby expansion of Boeing and the proposed new single terminal at Lambert.

The highlights of the economic impact study conclude that the new terminal and the Boeing investment would add nearly $5 billion in annual revenue to the area, along with 30,000 jobs, by 2032. The study also says that 80% of metros around the size of St. Louis are investing in new airports. The study also reveals that no state or local taxpayer funds will be used for the new, single-terminal project.

Under the new state-of-the-art terminal plan, Lambert would basically undergo a major renovation, turning it into a single-terminal airport. That terminal would basically be in the Terminal One area. Terminal 2 would no longer be used for active airport operations, although it could be used for other purposes. The renovations would include more gates, more concession opportunities, a much larger on-site garage, an improved roadway system, and room for additional domestic and international routes.

The Boeing expansion would take place on airport property and support defense-related aircraft assembly and flight testing.

Here is some of what the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. told FOX 2 about the study:

“I think for the airlines, the single terminal is a positive because it improves the passenger experience,” said CEO Jason Hall. “They want the flying public to be happy with what that experience is like. Whether it is buying food, buying drinks, or finding your way to your baggage claim very easily, this single terminal makes all of that much more easier to navigate.”

The new terminal and the Boeing expansion are planned to be completed by 2032. For more details on the entire 87-page study, click here.

