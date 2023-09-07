Proposition 1: Changing the formula for city's Emergency Fund

Sep. 7—McAlester voters will cast ballots on three propositions to change the McAlester City Charter during the upcoming Sept. 12 election, with Proposition 1 regarding the city's finances.

It concerns the city's Emergency Fund, which requires that 10% of city funds be set aside in a special account for emergency situations.

The question is, which of the city's budgeted funds are to be used when figuring the formula from which the 10% is derived?

Proposition 1 asks city voters to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is funded from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures, also known as its operational fund.

Currently, the city is using a formula based on 10% of its operational fund, which is the money used to run the city on a day-to day basis.

Based on an opinion by McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons, the city should be funding the Emergency Fund with 10% of all city budget expenditures — which is at a much higher rate than the regular operational funds.

McAlester Mayor John Browne said passage of Proposition 1 is extremely important regarding the city's finances.

"The way the Charter is currently written, we would have to fund it at 10 percent of the total budget, including capital expenditures," Browne said.

"While that sounds good, the problem is in the last few years, we've had exceptional revenues," he said.

Those revenues include the city's $32.5 million loan to address drinking water issues, along with funds from the federal CARES Act, which is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, as well the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Browne said the way the City Charter is currently written, "we would have to put 10% of all those funds into the Emergency Fund."

Even if 10% of those funds were to go into the Emergency Fund, the city is limited on how those specific funds can be spent — including the $32.5 million drinking water loan.

"The drinking water loan can only be used for the purposes of the loan," Browne said.

In the city's budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, the city is funding its Emergency Fund at approximately 10% of the total operating budget, but does not include capital improvements in the formula.

McAlester's budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, which began July 1, shows the current operating budgets for the city's General Fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority are $30,246,710.

Using the operating budget alone as the formula to fund the Emergency Fund, the $3,972,115 city officials say is currently in the Emergency Fund not only meets but surpasses the 10% requirement.

However, if the city's total funds are used to figure the 10% Emergency Fund requirement, the city's budget shows total resources in the amount of $89,549,123, which would require the city's Emergency Fund to be funded at nearly $9 million.

Article 5 of the City Charter deals with Financial Management, with details regarding the Emergency Fund in Section 5.04 (1) under the Budget heading.

Section 5.04 (1) states "An emergency fund will be included in the budget and every reasonable attempt shall be made to maintain this fund at a minimum of 10% of the total operating budget including capital improvements.

The city of McAlester is not currently maintaining its Emergency Fund at that level.

Since the city of McAlester is currently funding its Emergency Fund at approximately 10% of the total operating budget, but does not include capital improvements such as federal and state loans and grants in the formula, city councilors called the Sept. 12 Special Election to try to resolve the matter.

Through Proposition 1, city voters are asked to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is funded.

If the measure passes, the funding formula for the Emergency Fund would change from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures, or the city's day-to-day operational budget.

As printed on the election ballot, Proposition 1 states:

"This proposal seeks to amend the City Charter of the City of McAlester, Oklahoma, changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is based from ten percent (10%) of all City budget expenditures to ten percent (10%) of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.

"The details regarding implementation of this proposition can be found in Resolution No. 23-17. Shall the proposition be approved?"

A "yes" vote is for passing the proposition, while a "no" vote is against it.