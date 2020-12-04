Invitation to the media - Press conference - Launching of the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan
QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region Jonatan Julien invites media representatives to a press conference during which he will unveil the 2020-2023 Northern Action Plan.
Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region Pierre Dufour, President of the Assembly of Partners of the Société du Plan Nord and Mayor of Chibougamau Manon Cyr, and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société du Plan Nord Élizabeth Blais, will also participate in the event.
Date:
December 7, 2020
Time:
Technical information meeting: 9:15 a.m. (30 minutes)
Place:
Auditorium Daniel-Johnson, Édifice Marie-Guyart (Complexe G)
Technical information meeting (virtual format only)
Click here to join the technical information meeting on Zoom at 9:15a.m.: (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85219256831?pwd=Mk9SMVZ1b21FcVNIM3ZpZlNyMGxEUT09)
To connect manually:
When you connect, please indicate your name and the name of the media outlet that you represent. Journalists will have access to their microphone during the question period.
Virtual press conference
Click here to join the press Conference on Zoom at 10 a.m.:
To connect manually:
When you connect, please indicate your name and the name of the media outlet that you represent. Journalists will have access to their microphone during the question period.
Note:
The link to join the technical information meeting is the same as to join the virtual press conference.
Face-to-face press conference
Auditorium Daniel-Johnson, Édifice Marie-Guyart (Complexe G)
Important:
A camera pool and a limited number of photographers will be authorized on site.
Please confirm your presence at the following address before December 7, 2020 at 7a.m.: medias@spn.gouv.qc.ca
The media outlets that confirm their presence at the technical information meeting and the press conference will receive documents prior to the activity.
COVID-19 notice: Compliance with physical-distancing rules and other hygiene measures will be emphasized, such as constantly staying 2 metres away from other people and handwashing. Moreover, face covers are mandatory. It is essential to follow the instructions of the officials on site.
What is more, participants in the press conference must not display any COVID-19-like symptoms or have been instructed to self-isolate by the Direction régionale de la santé publique.
