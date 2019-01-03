Pros and Cons to Buying Apple (AAPL) Stock





Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock started 2019 on a bad note, falling as much as 10 percent to a 52-week low after CEO Tim Cook shocked Wall Street with a troublesome update: the iPhone-maker's holiday quarter was bad. Really bad.

Previously, Apple itself had guided for between $89 billion and $93 billion in sales for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. But then Cook warned the world that those numbers would be far too optimistic. AAPL now expects something more like $84 billion in revenue for the holiday quarter.

In the wake of all this hoopla surrounding one of the tech world's most steadfast juggernauts, what are everyday investors to do? Should you buy or sell AAPL stock?

Here's a look at three of the biggest pros and cons for Apple shares.

Pros to Buying Apple Stock

In the early days of 2019, here are the three main positives for shareholders in the Cupertino, California-based smartphone giant.

Cash for buybacks, dividend and R&D. The value of cold, hard cash is difficult to overstate sometimes, and in recent years Apple's enormous cash hoard has reached downright legendary levels. At the end of September, AAPL had $237.1 billion in cash and investments -- money it routinely returns to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.

Currently, Apple's 1.9 percent dividend yield is modest but still nothing to scoff at, especially since the company has set the precedent of raising its payout annually since first instituting the quarterly stipend at the behest of shareholders in 2012. Since then, Apple's quarterly dividend has nearly doubled, from a split-adjusted 38 cents a share to 73 cents a share today. Another increase is expected in May.

Another reason CEOs must envy Tim Cook is that he can easily influence earnings per share numbers through massive stock buybacks, a strategy Cook wasn't afraid to use in the holiday quarter. After buying back about 70 million shares of AAPL stock during the period, Apple actually expects record quarterly EPS, even though analysts expect profits themselves to marginally decline.

Services segment growth. As you might expect, Cook made a point to emphasize the quarter's silver linings in his Jan. 2 letter to shareholders. One of those was the Services segment, which posted record quarterly revenue of $10.8 billion and grew in every geographic area.

Services, which includes many of Apple's hit software offerings like iTunes and the App Store, is a higher-margin part of Apple's business, meaning more profits drop down from the top- to the bottom-line.

Cook says AAPL is still on track to double Services revenue between 2016 and 2020, and Apple's installed base of active devices -- which Services revenue is a function of -- actually reached an all-time high, growing by more than 100 million units in a year.

Value. The last of the three major Apple stock pros is the company's valuation itself.

Wall Street is notorious for overreacting to both good and bad news in the short term, causing larger-than-necessary price swings. That appears to be happening to AAPL stock in January 2019, as the day after Cook's letter to shareholders saw the company lose as much as $75 billion in market value in a matter of hours.

And in just three months, the company plunged from a valuation of more than $1.1 trillion to less than $700 billion. Trading at 12 times earnings, 9.8 times forward earnings and a price-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91, Apple looks like a steal for any long-term investor willing to wait things out.

Cons to Buying Apple Stock

Pros aside, Cook's letter was unmistakably negative overall, and it highlights three glaring problems that shareholders have reason to be worried about.

Magnitude of holiday miss, negative momentum. The magnitude of Apple's revenue miss was simply stunning. By conducting supplier checks, monitoring shelves and using various other sneaky, clever methods, analysts had already begun souring on iPhone sales in the holiday quarter, warning they were prone to disappoint.

But even with the low bar established, AAPL stock still managed to disappoint, and in dramatic fashion. Eighty-four billion dollars is a far cry from a midpoint of $91.5 billion, especially when the company has a reputation for issuing conservative guidance.