Pros and Cons of Custom Jewelry

Most industries change over time, and the jewelry industry is no exception. In the past, people would walk into a jewelry store and select a piece for themselves or as a gift. But today’s consumers are asking to be a part of the design process by commissioning jewelers to create custom jewelry. There's all sorts of options from custom earrings, custom bracelets, custom pendants, and many more.

So what are the pros and cons of custom-made jewelry? Take a look at this exciting trend so you can decide whether it’s right for you.

What is Custom Jewelry?

Custom jewelry is specifically designed for someone. Custom pieces are one-of-a-kind and are tailored to fit the style and needs of the wearer. For instance, someone may decide they love their great-grandmother’s engagement ring diamond, but they don’t like the ring's design. They can take the diamond and use it to create a custom-designed engagement ring for themselves. Also, a vital piece of advice: remember to protect it!

How Long Does Custom Jewelry Last?

Every piece of custom jewelry is different so there is no one answer to how long it will last. For instance, if your custom jewelry is gold-filled, it will typically last 30 years or longer. But if you use a lesser-quality material, your jewelry won’t last as long.

Proper care for your custom piece is essential when it comes to how long it will last. Speak to the jeweler when creating your piece to determine the best way to care for it.

Should You Get Jewelry Insurance on Custom Pieces?

Any time you purchase a fine piece of jewelry, especially one that you designed yourself and can’t replace, you should insure it with jewelry insurance. This type of insurance will ensure that if something happens to your custom piece, the insurance company will reimburse you for your loss. Once your piece is designed, be sure to contact a jewelry insurance company, get a quote, and make sure you’re covered in case of a loss or theft.

Advantages of Custom-Designed Jewelry

As you can imagine, there are several advantages to creating your own jewelry design. Here are a few to consider.

You’re Involved in the Entire Creation Process

When you build a house, you want to be involved in every aspect of the process. You want to ensure that the floors, windows and colors are all to your liking. It should be no different with your jewelry.

When you design your custom piece, you will be involved in the process as you work with the jewelry designers to create your dream piece. This will give you the opportunity to make sure that, once the piece is completed, you love every detail of it.

Opportunity to Add Personalized Sentimentality

Jewelry should be personal, and when you have the chance to customize it, it will mean more to you. You can add sentimentality to your custom jewelry by tucking special engravings on the inner circle of wedding bands or the back of a custom watch, by using a stone from another piece of jewelry or by adding other materials or colorful stones to your jewelry.

Create One-of-a-Kind Pieces

If you love the idea of wearing a piece of custom jewelry that no one else has, custom jewelry might be the ideal thing for you. When you design your own jewelry, you will never see your bracelet on another woman’s wrist. And because the piece is custom, it will likely attract the admiration and comments of a lot of people who see you wearing it.

Disadvantages of Custom-Designed Jewelry

Along with all of the advantages, there are some disadvantages of custom jewelry.

Higher Price Points

Because the jewelry you are designing is custom, you can expect to pay a higher price than you would if you choose a ready-made piece off the shelf. But if you want a one-of-a-kind custom piece, the higher price tag is likely worth it.

Without Proper Collaboration, Mistakes May Happen

When you are working with a jeweler to design a custom piece, it’s important that you closely collaborate with them. If you don’t, it’s possible that the jeweler will misunderstand your wants and create a piece that misses the mark.

Longer Process from Start to Finish

If you want a special piece of fine jewelry to wear for an event the upcoming weekend, custom jewelry is not the right choice. When designing a custom piece, you must have patience because the process is deliberate and thoughtful.

Timing may vary depending on the complexity of a piece. For example, simple diamond pendants take less time to design than a more intricate piece like a graduated tennis necklace. Before you begin the design process, speak to the jeweler and get a time estimate for the process — and then make sure you are willing to commit to it.

Create a Stunning Piece of Jewelry That Sets You Apart

Wearing jewelry is a great way to enhance an outfit and express your style, but sometimes, you want a piece that no one has or has ever seen. That’s where custom jewelry comes in. If you decide you want to create your one-of-a-kind piece, speak to a jewelry insurer to protect it. After all, it would be a shame to create a beautiful custom piece only to lose it and have no way to recoup your investment.

