The Pros and Cons of Going to an Online-Only Bank, According to Experts

Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
roshinio / iStock.com
roshinio / iStock.com

An online-only bank seems completely feasible in this day and age. You probably can’t remember the last time you even went into a bank, so why does it matter if your bank doesn’t have a brick and mortar branch? Deposits and transfers can be done online, and that’s what you use your bank for the most, so it seems silly to limit yourself to banks that have physical locations. Financial experts say there are lots of advantages to a bank that’s all remote, but there are some pitfalls as well. Read what the experts told GOBankingRates so you can make the right decision when it comes to where to bank.

Beware: 5 Everyday Things You Do That Can Trigger a Bank Fraud Alert
Warning: Don’t Get Caught in These Fake Check Scams

PRO: Higher Interest Rates on Savings Accounts

When you have a savings account with an online bank (also known as a direct bank), you’re probably being treated to higher annual percentage yields (APY). This means your balance will grow faster over time, because the account’s interest rate is higher. Shad Elia, CEO of New England Home Buyers, said this is due to online banks’ lack of significant infrastructure and overhead costs. “The most generous direct banks will offer 1-2% more than traditional bank accounts, a difference that can quickly add up with a large balance.” Elia said.

PRO: Lower Fees

You’ve probably encountered overdraft fees at a traditional bank. Because of the lack of overhead costs Elia mentioned, this also means online banks are less likely to charge any extra penalty fees that brick and mortar banks do. “At a direct bank, you’re less likely to be charged a variety of fees, including those associated with maintaining an account with a low balance, making direct deposits, or paying by check or debit card. Direct bank accounts are more likely to have no minimum balance requirement or service fees,” Elia said.

Also See: Venmo Is Riddled with Scams – Is Zelle Any Safer?

PRO: Better Online Experience

Traditional banks are scrambling to create a seamless online experience, but there are still kinks left to work out. If a bank is entirely online, you can bet their grasp on technology is exceptional. This makes for a more intuitive banking experience. “There is a lot of money being spent by traditional banks to improve their online presence and service, including the launch of applications and the upgrading of their websites. The overall online banking experience provided by direct banks, however, appears to be superior,” James Angel, Co-Founder of DYL said.

CON: No Personal Relationships

When it comes to banking, you’re dealing with a lot of personal information. It helps to have an established relationship with a person who handles the bulk of your finances. If you have a traditional bank, you get to build that relationship, and build trust at the same time. Sep Niakan, the Managing Broker of Condoblackbook says having these relationships can really help when it comes to broadening your financial portfolio. “Getting to know the staff at your neighborhood branch can be advantageous if you require additional financial services, such as a loan, or if you need to modify your banking arrangements.” Niakan added that having a relationship with someone at a bank also has its perks “A bank manager typically has some discretion when it comes to changing the terms of your account in response to changes in your personal circumstances or waiving a mandatory fee or service charge.”

Learn: How To Get Fraudulent Charges Removed From Your Credit Card

CON: It’s Difficult to Deposit Cash

With a physical bank, you can walk in and deposit cash, then have it reflected in your account minutes later. With online banks, it’s not that simple. “Many online banks make it exceedingly difficult to deposit cash,” said David Wurst, Owner and CEO at Webcitz.”If this is something you intend to do frequently, it’s worth checking the [online] bank’s policy. International transactions with some direct banks may also be more difficult, if not impossible.” The best advice is to investigate a direct bank’s cash deposit policy before you commit to banking with them to gauge how difficult it will be for you to do.

CON: Access to ATMs

Direct banks don’t have tens of parking lots around town where you can pull up and retrieve cash from an ATM. Knowing where you can withdraw cash is kind of hard to figure out when it comes to online banks. “In the absence of their own ATMs, internet banks must rely on third-party ATM networks like AllPoint and Cirrus,” Angel said. These are often harder to find than a traditional banks’ ATMs, so you’ll have to plan out trips based on when you need cash. There’s also the question of fees. “While many direct banks offer free access to network ATMs or reimburse any monthly charges you pay, there could be a restriction on the number of free ATM transactions you may do in a given month with these banks,” Angel cautioned. However, you can get lucky, as some online banks will allow you to use any ATM and they will reimburse you the fees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Pros and Cons of Going to an Online-Only Bank, According to Experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest expects ether to soar over 7,000% and hit a $20 trillion market cap by 2030

    A note from the firm said ether will meet or surpass a $20 trillion market cap by 2030, adding that the price of one bitcoin could hit $1 million.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 10 Ways To Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

    Cost-of-living expenses are the must-haves: the recurring monthly costs that command a big percentage of your overall budget, such as housing, food, transportation and utilities. And sometimes those...

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Auto industry could see billions in losses if interest rates spike

    The prospect of rising interest rates has the automotive industry on edge.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

    At first glance, building a net worth of $1 million might seem unattainable, but it's more realistic than you think. In fact, you don't even need a winning lottery ticket or a trust fund to join this...

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Explosive Day on Wednesday

    Natural gas markets have exploded to the upside during the trading session on Wednesday as we have seen cold temperatures in the United States propel the market higher.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.