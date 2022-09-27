Pros and Cons of Health Insurance: Is It Worth the Cost?

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

With inflation and rising costs stretching budgets across the country, most households are trying to cut spending wherever they can. You can’t control your rent or mortgage, you have to eat and you can’t go without health insurance — or can you?

Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Many people — particularly those who rarely visit the doctor — are wondering just what it is they’re getting for all that money their health insurer pulls from their checking account every month.

You know what you pay for health insurance — but do you know the potential cost of going it alone? Keep reading to find out whether health insurance is worth the expense. 

Marketplace Metals: Higher Premiums vs. More Expensive Care

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly called Obamacare, established the Health Insurance Marketplace, a unified exchange where individuals and families can shop for policies from many carriers.

The marketplace’s metal-based tier structure gives you a choice between higher monthly premiums for reduced-cost care or lower monthly premiums for care that costs more when you need it.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Bronze plans have the lowest monthly premiums and the highest deductibles. Policyholders often pay thousands of dollars before the insurance company starts paying its share, which is only 60% — you’re still on the hook for the other 40%.

On the other end of the spectrum are platinum plans, which require the policyholder to pay just 10% to the insurance company’s 90%. Platinum plans also have very low deductibles, which means your insurer starts paying its share much earlier. The tradeoff is high monthly premiums, which can cost more than $1,000 per month for an individual.

Silver and gold plans are in the middle.

So, What’s the Cost of Being Covered?

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the average national monthly premium for an individual ACA silver plan in 2022 is $438, but that can change dramatically depending on where you live. It’s $762 In Wyoming. In New Hampshire, it’s $309.

Your state is just one variable. In all but a handful of states, you’ll pay more as you age. According to Forbes, the national average monthly premium for an ACA plan for a 21-year-old is $313 for a bronze plan, $410 for silver and $450 for gold. At 30, it jumps to $356, $468 and $514. At 50, it jumps to $560, $736 and $808. At 60, it’s $850, $1,115 and $1,225.

Your personal habits play a big role, too — e.g., the ACA allows insurers to charge up to 50% more to policyholders who smoke.

More People Means Higher Premiums

Those numbers were for individuals. According to Forbes, the national average monthly ACA plan premium for families is $928 for bronze, $1,217 for silver and $1,336 for gold.

Keep in mind that different types of plans — like HMOs, PPOs and EPOs — have different deductible/premium tradeoffs, and individual plans charge different copays.

It’s important to note that everything discussed so far is for ACA Marketplace plans only. According to KFF, the average monthly premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance in 2021 was $1,851.75. Private, non-marketplace policies vary so much from insurer to insurer and state to state that averages don’t mean much.

More important: If you opt out of the marketplace, you miss out on the lucrative income-based subsidies that it offers.

Subsidies Make Health Insurance More Affordable

The ACA gives cost-sharing subsidies and tax credits based on income, which both lower monthly premiums and reduce out-of-pocket costs at the time of care. Those subsidies are available to households making 400% of the poverty level based on the number of people in the household:

  • 1 person: $54,360

  • 2 people: $73,240

  • 3 people: $92,120

  • 4 people: $111,100

  • 5 people: $129,880

With subsidies, the national average monthly premium for an individual silver plan in 2022 drops from $438 to $66.72, according to KFF. In states like Hawaii, Connecticut and New York, it’s as low as $37. In more than a half-dozen other states, it’s $83.

The Kaiser Family Foundation and many other organizations offer Health Insurance Marketplace calculators to help you estimate your specific household costs more accurately.

Then There’s the Cost of Not Being Covered

The catch-22 associated with health insurance — even with subsidies — is that the low-cost plans that most people can afford come with outrageously high deductibles, leaving the policyholder on the hook for the full cost of treatment for all but the most expensive care.

According to HealthCareInsider, the average silver plan now has a $4,879 deductible. For bronze plans, it’s $6,992.

That’s the amount you have to pay before the insurance company even starts kicking in its percentage. The penalty for not being covered ended in 2018, so you might be tempted to go without coverage now that you can — but think about the risk.

According to Healthcare.gov, a broken bone can cost $7,500 to fix. That alone is above the average deductible for even the highest-deductible bronze plans. A three-day hospital stay will cost you $30,000 — enough to bankrupt the typical family. Comprehensive cancer care costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is beyond the reach of even most well-off families.

Even if the care you require isn’t as dramatic as those examples, insurance companies negotiate discounts with plan providers that are in their coverage networks — and their customers benefit from those negotiations. For example, you might pay $25 for an in-network flu shot instead of $40 if no insurer has your back. A standard visit to the doctor’s office might cost $85 instead of $150.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Pros and Cons of Health Insurance: Is It Worth the Cost?

Recommended Stories

  • With Hurricane Ian approaching, Florida says another insurance company is insolvent

    State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

    Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back and say they can't continue operating at a loss while Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara delays rate cases filed by companies representing three-quarters of the California market. Allstate, Geico, Kemper, Liberty Mutual and State Farm all reported paying more in claims than they collected in California premiums in the first half of the year, though they were profitable as recently as last year.

  • Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says

    Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison is a longtime friend of Musk and had pledged $1 billion to the Twitter purchase.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Indeed, a bunch of investors are starting to think very defensively after watching the market tumble -- again -- on Wednesday following the Fed's recent decision to again raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. As veteran investors can attest, though, the current market volatility is all going to be little more than a blip a few years from now, which is the timeframe nearly all of us should be thinking about as we navigate the market. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at a couple of growth stocks that could still help you retire a millionaire despite the current turbulence.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • Here’s when Vanguard’s chief U.S. economist now thinks we’re ‘most likely’ to enter a recession. And what may be the ‘biggest risk’ you face if we do.

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. With markets posting double-digit losses, inflation breaking decades-old records, and the Federal Reserve steadily increasing interest rates, among other factors, the likelihood of a full-blown recession may seem inevitable. What’s more, Roger Aliaga-Diaz, the fund manager’s U.S. chief economist and head of portfolio construction, told MarketWatch Picks that he thinks a recession is “most likely” to occur sometime in 2023.

  • The stock market could be on the verge of a ‘tradeable’ rebound, according to a key technical indicator

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that a rebound for stocks may soon begin.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This

    President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...

  • Cathie Wood Says US Dollar Strength Could Yet Prompt Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US dollar strength has been “devastating to the rest of the world and should come back to bite” the country’s competitiveness and economic activity, eventually “forcing the Fed to pivot” away from its restrictive monetary policy, Ark Investment Management CEO and Founder Cathie Wood said in a series of tweets on Monday. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Comm

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • U.S. dollar strength creating 'untenable' situation that risks financial crisis -Morgan Stanley

    The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The wild swings in currencies are another pressure on the global economy and corporate earnings, which are expected to fall as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the summer begin to weigh on spending. “The ultimate lows for stocks, and highs for yields, will likely be determined by the growth trajectory in earnings and the economy rather than inflation or the Fed,” analysts including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley wrote.

  • Buy Now or Wait a Year? What Home Buyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake

    Homeownership has long been said to lead to financial stability. That's because when you own a home, you have an opportunity to build equity in an asset whose value can appreciate over time. In fact, many seniors wind up in a pickle once retirement kicks off because they don't have savings, and their Social Security benefits aren't enough for them to cover their living costs.