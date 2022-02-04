The Pros and Cons of Installment Payment Apps

Mia Taylor
·7 min read
couple paying bills online at home
couple paying bills online at home

Getty Images

If you're among those who frequently shops online for family needs, it's probably not a newsflash that buy now pay later (BNPL) options are becoming increasingly common at check-out. Names like Klarna, Affirm, Sezzle, and Afterpay, which might have been foreign to us all as recently as two years ago are popping up on nearly every e-commerce website these days.

BNPL companies, which offer short-term financing (sometimes dubbed point-of-sale installment loans), allow consumers to make purchases and pay for them at a later date. In many cases, the financing is even offered interest-free. All of which can be very tempting if your family is operating on a tight budget, or you happen to be short of cash when a major need arises.

But not so fast. While buy now pay later can seem like a wonderful solution in a pinch, this approach to making daily purchases can also have downsides for your family budget. Here's a closer look at buy now pay later.

What are installment payment apps?

Buy now, pay later is a type of financing that's proliferated in just the past few years. Forbes reported that among Gen Z, BNPL usage increased six-fold between 2019 and 2021 rising from 6 percent to 35 percent. Millennials are also taking advantage of these emerging payment options—their usage doubled during the same two-year study period to reach 41 percent.

This burgeoning popularity has translated into consumers making almost $100 billion in retail purchases using BNPL options in 2021, which is a giant jump from just $24 billion in 2020.

But what exactly are installment payment apps?

"Buy now pay later is a type of financing that allows consumers to split the cost of a purchase into installments," says Mike Rittler, head of retail card services at TD Bank.

Typically, BNPL apps allow consumers to make four equal payments over a period of weeks or months, though various providers have various repayment terms, adds Rittller. In addition, these apps typically have low interest rates or don't charge interest at all if consumers make on-time payments.

Is there any credit impact when using installment payment apps?

Thus far, the buy now pay later approach to making purchases appears to be having very little impact on the consumer's credit score—either positively or negatively, say industry analysts.

"Many people are drawn to buy now pay later because these lenders aren't typically as selective about credit quality," explains Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate. "But to date, most buy now pay later plans won't help you build credit, either. So, you're not getting any closer to that ultimate goal of having a high credit score."

One exception to this rule, says Rossman, is Affirm, which reports some of its longer-term repayment plans to Experian. However, the landscape is about to change when it comes to the lack of credit implications— or benefits— when using BNPL.

"Credit reporting is about to become much more widespread in the buy now pay later space, as Equifax has announced plans to incorporate a much wider variety of buy now pay later plans into its credit reports this quarter," continues Rossman. "It's still unclear exactly how this will work. For instance, the industry needs to figure out how to treat things like credit utilization and age of accounts. If these nuances are not properly addressed, there could be unintended consequences for consumers."

Are installment payment apps safe?

For the most part, BNPL apps are very safe in terms of protecting your family's financial information and other personal data and details. But that doesn't mean it's been entirely smooth sailing with this form of payment.

"There have been some complaints about returns and other disputes," explains Rossman. "For example, sometimes people return an item but the buy now pay later company still wants its cut. This is the kind of thing that can get confusing when an intermediary is involved."

The biggest risk of buy now pay later however, is more likely to be simply overspending—either through a lack of financial discipline on the consumer's part or lack of thorough underwriting on the lender's part. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently announced that it's taking a deeper look at these potentially concerning issues, says Rossman.

How can BNPL apps help families make ends meet?

For families on a tight budget, BNPL can be an attractive solution—one that doesn't incur interest or require a stellar credit score.

"Buy now pay later companies give people the ability to finance a purchase that they may not be able to pay off right away, but potentially at a lower interest rate and over a shorter term than a credit card," explains Rossman. Or at the very least, you know exactly how much you owe for exactly how long. That predictability and light at the end of the tunnel is key."

This type of financing, which was once mostly aimed at young consumers who did not have a lot of free cash or a solid credit score, has since expanded to attract a more diverse group of buyers including those who are more affluent and are using buy now pay later to make pricey purchases.

"They're using buy now pay later for things like Peloton bikes, paying potentially around $50 per month for up to 43 months with no interest from Affirm," explains Rossman.

At the same time, the BNPL space has also grown to attract an increasing number of family shoppers, many of whom are spreading out the cost of items needed for children or significant life expenses.

"Buy now, pay later can help families deal with big, one-time expenses," says Annie Millerbernd, personal loans expert at NerdWallet. "It works best when you're using it on one large purchase, when splitting the expense would take some stress off of your budget. If it's time to buy new school clothes or you're planning a family camping trip, breaking up one big shopping spree into smaller, interest-free payments can make it much more manageable."

That said, it's important that shoppers—families or otherwise—evaluate each purchase and payment plan as part of their overall budget, rather than in a vacuum, adds Rittler, of TD Bank. If not managed properly, these loans can easily add up and soon your family budget is entirely out of whack or you're in over your head.

"For example, a shopper may decide they can afford a $100 payment every two weeks in order to purchase a desired item," says Rittler. "But if they make that assumption three times on a shopping trip, they're now looking at $300 bi-weekly, which may pull $600 from their monthly budget."

What are the overall pros and cons of installment payment apps?

As mentioned by the financial experts throughout this article, the most significant potential drawback of BNPL usage is that it can easily encourage spending well beyond your family budget.

Additional drawbacks include a lack of strong buyer protection for things like returns, dispute resolution, purchase protection, and extended warranties, says Rossman. "Credit cards are superior in those regards, plus credit cards have much more appealing rewards programs," Rossman notes. "Most buy now pay later plans do not offer rewards."

The biggest benefits when taking advantage of BNPL are the ability to spread purchases out over a predictable payback cycle and being able to immediately buy what you need. And if your credit score is less than ideal, BNPL offers more lenient lending standards than most credit cards.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman proposes ‘separate finances’ after discovering husband’s high-dollar spending habits: ‘This dude will ruin you’

    Her husband thinks she should fund his hobby.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, N

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • 5 Smartest Things To Do With Your Spare Change

    You've been collecting spare change for quite some time now, and your piggy bank is about to bust. The time has come to empty it, but first you want to decide how to put your savings to good use....

  • Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

    In fact, personal finance expert Suze Orman has laid out four specific situations when she believes it makes sense to rent instead of buy. Although Orman doesn't specifically mention it, there's also a risk you could end up walking away with less than you paid for the home if you're in the house for a short time and property values don't rise enough to cover your fees. You're also more likely to end up having to pay capital gains taxes if you own your home for less than two years, and would have to pay these taxes at a much higher rate if you owned the house for under a year -- although Orman doesn't specifically address this issue either.

  • Do You Need $100,000 in Savings to Be Financially Healthy? 51% of Americans Say Yes

    It's important to have money available in your savings account to cover unforeseen expenses. Ideally, you should have enough money in an emergency fund to cover three to six months of essential living costs. Now if you happen to spend $20,000 a month, then sure, $100,000 is a reasonable amount to put in your emergency fund.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 75%. Should You Buy It Now?

    It bears multiple similarities to the previous meme-token ruler, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). In dollar terms, an investment of $2.29 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021 would've made you a millionaire by the end of the year, had you held on. Things were even crazier at one point, because the token was up by more than double that amount by the end of October, hitting an all-time high of $0.000089.

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg said Meta would focus on the short-form-video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous earnings.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    While this asset class has been off to a rough start in 2022, its long-term prospects look good as blockchain technology improves and investors seek to protect their wealth against spiraling inflation in fiat currencies. Let's explore why Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) are excellent ways to bet on this opportunity. Cardano is one of several advanced blockchains dubbed "Ethereum killers" because of their superior speed and scalability.

  • Stimulus Check Update: An IRS Reminder That This Group Is Eligible for Another Stimulus Payment

    It's been nearly 11 months since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, designed to help Americans cope with an economy shuttered by COVID-19. One part of the plan involved depositing $1,400 checks into the bank accounts of most Americans. The problem is that 2021 was a year of upheaval, and for some, a third stimulus check was the least of their worries.

  • Lumber Prices Crash 30% as Mortgage Rates Start Going Up

    The prospect of a cooling housing market tied to higher mortgage rates and ongoing supply-chain issues has sent the price of lumber tumbling from the lofty heights it hit last month. See: Housing --...

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • Analysts Think Bitcoin Could Bottom but How Low Can it Go?

    Bitcoin is down almost 4% in the last 24-hours as the market expects another bearish turn of events while analysts predict a ‘BTC bottom could be close.’

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.