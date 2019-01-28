Aside from buying a house, paying for college can be one of the biggest investments many Americans make. According to College Board, the average cost to attend an in-state four-year public college was $9,970 for the 2017-18 school year. That one-year cost is up 3.1 percent from the year before. And the costs are only rising.

Although financial aid, including scholarships, grants and federal student loans, can offer low- or no-cost ways to pay for a degree, private student loans can bridge the gap between student aid and the actual cost of attending school. But even though these private loans could come through when you need them, they may have significant drawbacks.

Here's what you need to know about the pros and cons of private student loans before signing on the dotted line.

Federal vs. Private Student Loans

There are two major types of student loans to choose from: federal student loans, which are issued through the U.S. Department of Education, and private student loans, which are offered by individual financial institutions.

Federal student loans are considered a type of financial aid. In order to qualify for federal loans, you have to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, each year. However, unlike with scholarships and grants, you have to pay back federal student loans -- with interest.

The good news is there is no credit check required to borrow federal student loans. Additionally, because they're issued by the government, the interest rates, fees, and other terms and conditions are set by the law and are the same for all borrowers.

Private student loans work differently. "Private loans are simply loans from private lenders -- such as banks -- that can be used to pay educational expenses," says Ryan W. McMaken, communications director and economist for the Mises Institute, a free-market educational institution.

Since private student loans are issued by banks, credit unions and other lenders, you'll need to meet certain eligibility requirements in order to be approved, which vary by each institution. In general, though, you need a good credit score or a co-signer with good credit to take out private loans.

Advantages of Private Student Loans

Why would a student loan borrower opt for private loans over federal loans? There are a few advantages. With private loans, you can:

Fill the financing gap. There are caps on how much borrowers can take out in federal student loans each year, as well as aggregate loan limits for undergraduate and graduate study. For example, a first-year undergraduate student who is considered a dependent can take out no more than $5,500 in federal student loans per school year, with a maximum of $3,500 in subsidized loans.

However, if the cost of tuition is more than a student qualifies to borrow in federal loans, he or she will need a way to cover the difference. Private loans are often used to fill any gaps in financing once federal loan options are exhausted.

"Many (students) take out private student loans when they will still struggle to pay their tuition even after federal student loans," says Leslie Tayne, debt resolution attorney, best-selling author and founder of Tayne Law Group.

Take advantage of more flexible borrowing options. McMaken says that the application process is sometimes more flexible for private student loans than for federal loans. For one, there's no need to fill out a FAFSA; private student loans aren't based on need. Anyone who meets credit, income and any other qualifications can borrow private loans.

Most private lenders also offer variable interest rates in addition to fixed rates. Federal student loans, on the other hand, only offer fixed interest rates. Variable interest rates can be helpful for borrowers who are looking to save money on interest up front, though the rate could rise in the future.

Get lower interest rates -- sometimes. Since private student loan interest rates are based on the creditworthiness of the borrower and/or co-signer -- and not set by the government -- it's possible to qualify for a lower interest rate, says Tayne.

For example, the interest rate for undergraduate direct subsidized federal loans disbursed between July 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019, is 5.05 percent. However, some private lenders advertise rates as low as around 4 percent. For borrowers who have great credit or who are able to enlist a highly qualified co-signer, private loans could be a more cost-effective borrowing option.