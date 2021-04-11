- By GF Value





The stock of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $44.27 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, Pros Holdings stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Pros Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Pros Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Pros Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Pros Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.23, which is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Pros Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Pros Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Pros Holdings over the past years:

Pros Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Pros Holdings has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $252.4 million and loss of $1.79 a share. Its operating margin is -26.18%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Pros Holdings at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Pros Holdings over the past years:

Story continues

Pros Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Pros Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Pros Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Pros Holdings's return on invested capital is -25.84, and its cost of capital is 12.12. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Pros Holdings is shown below:

Pros Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In summary, the stock of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Pros Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

