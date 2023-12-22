Prosecution asks for Kohberger trial in summer '24

Dec. 21—The Latah County Prosecutor's Office proposes that the judge in the Bryan Kohberger case schedule a trial for summer 2024 in Moscow.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ashley Jennings filed a motion for a scheduling order Thursday.

She requested Latah County District Judge John Judge schedule a status conference to decide on a trial date for the suspect in last year's murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

In the order, Jennings proposed the trial should be scheduled in the summer when Moscow High School and the area universities are not in session.

Since the high school is across the street from the courthouse, Jennings said the presence of media and other vehicles related to this case strains the available parking and risk the safety of students.

Jennings also wrote that more lodging will be available during the summertime.

The trial is expected to run for six weeks, and Jennings proposed a daily trial schedule of 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m.

The prosecution also wants to set deadlines for completion of discovery, pretrial motions, jury questionnaires and jury instructions.

Jennings wrote that Kohberger should not be granted time to disclose an alibi, since he was already given time to do so earlier this year. At that time, Kohberger did not provide any witnesses who could corroborate when and where he was during the time of the murders.

