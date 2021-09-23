Prosecution builds case; Alves emotionless

Sep. 23—LIMA — Michelle Alves remained emotionless as her boyfriend, Clinton Owens Jr., recounted the night she is accused of killing two people.

Owens was among a host of new witnesses the prosecution called to testify Wednesday during the second day of the trial. Alves is charged with murdering Charles and Tarissa Sanders during an altercation at her residence on Atlantic Avenue in Lima.

Owens was a key witness for prosecutors, as he was in the house during the murders and was the owner of the gun that Charles Sanders was accused of taking before he was killed.

Owens testified that he was in an inebriated state and didn't see the shots that were fired in the house. When he came to, he saw the bodies of Charles and Tarissa, but he said Alves was gone so he left the house. He caught up with Alves later, and they both fled to Kentucky and took a Greyhound bus to Las Vegas, where they were arrested 12 days later.

Owens said he "didn't remember" seeing a Facebook post from June 12, 2020, in which Alves says she felt "no remoase" over the alleged killings.

Owens did confirm he had a previous altercation with Charles Sanders, which witness Desiree Cheatom told the court earlier while on the stand Monday.

The court also heard testimony from Lima Police Department officers who arrived at the scene as well as Lucas County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, who performed the autopsies on both victims. Dr. Hudson testified the official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the face for Charles Sanders and multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and neck for Tarissa Sanders.

Witnesses confirmed multiple pieces of evidence involved in the case, including bullet casings found at the crime scene, photos of the crime scene, photos of the autopsies and articles of clothing from the victims. They also confirmed the gun that was allegedly stolen from Owens was found underneath Charles Sanders' body after he was removed from the home.

The final witnesses are expected to be called Thursday morning.