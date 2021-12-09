Prosecution builds case with body-cam video in trial over killing of Daunte Wright





Prosecutors this week repeatedly played body camera footage in the case of the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

In the video, Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who shot Wright, can be heard shouting "Taser!" before falling to the ground and saying "Oh my God!" after shooting Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man, at a traffic stop.

The prosecution's opening statement on Wednesday sought to portray Potter as a seasoned officer who was warned about such deadly mistakes and had gone through Taser use training, according to The Associated Press.

The 49-year-old officer resigned two days after the shooting and faces charges of first and second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge explained to the jury that the charges do not require proof that Potter intended to kill Wright.

Paul Engh, Potter's attorney, argued that Potter, believing she was protecting herself and her fellow officers, was justified in shooting, the AP noted.

Engh also argued that Wright should have surrendered.

"Police officers are human beings," Potter's attorney said, per the wire service.

Last week, the trial's jury, which is predominantly white, was seated, prompting public protests outside of the Brooklyn Center police station. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said he was prepared to deploy the National Guard for added security after a verdict is reached in the case, the AP added.