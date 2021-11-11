Prosecution: Conflict was 'brewing' before fatal Frederick shooting

Nov. 11—One inflammatory comment alone did not spark the conflict that eventually led to a Frederick man's fatal shooting last year, the prosecution in a homicide trial suggested Wednesday.

Jaemari A. Anderson, 19, died after police say he was shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived. Three men were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Brian B. Henry pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, Daniel A. Flythe awaits trial, and the third man is amid week three of his jury trial.

Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, is on trial after pleading not guilty to all 10 charges he faces. The prosecution abandoned one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree that was part of the 11 charges he faced previously.

Earlier in the trial, Henry testified Hooks and Anderson agreed to a fight outside Hooks' residence in the Waterside community after Anderson suggested he was better than the others Sept. 6, 2020. When Anderson turned away from Hooks to take off his glasses before the fight, Henry said Flythe shot Anderson.

Continuing an objection from Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Watkins on Wednesday alleged the prosecution was attempting to elicit "tear jerking" and irrelevant testimony from 16-year-old Grace Delphin, Anderson's girlfriend. Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher heard arguments on the objection outside of the jury's presence.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert had posed questions regarding texts Anderson and Delphin exchanged in the hours before the shooting. Delphin expressed it was unusual for Anderson not to answer her calls and that his texts were short and scattered after 5 p.m. Sept. 6, 2020. Through smart phone applications, Delphin saw Anderson's phone was located at Hooks' residence, then the location became unavailable. She contacted Hooks through a social media app and said Hooks told her he didn't know what happened to Anderson.

Story continues

Gilbert argued the timeline of the texts is relevant and that the messages demonstrate how Anderson was distracted by a "brewing conflict." He suggested other witnesses illustrated there was a conflict building among the group over time, rather than a snap decision. The judge overruled the defense's objection.

Kayla Scott, Hooks' girlfriend when the shooting occurred, and Henry testified Anderson told the group at Hooks' residence Sept. 6 he was "realer" or better than others. While Scott told the jury she wasn't aware of any disagreement between Anderson and Hooks before Anderson made this remark, Henry alluded to "tension" among the group before that day.

In questioning Scott, the prosecution made reference to a Sept. 6, 2020, conversation in which Hooks messaged Scott to say he couldn't wait to talk to Anderson, calling Anderson a racial slur.

During Henry's earlier testimony, Gilbert pointed out a Facebook conversation between Henry and Hooks from Sept. 3, 2020. Reading from the state's copy of the messages, Henry said Hooks asked him for a phone number and Henry replied with Flythe's number.

The prosecution depicted Hooks as an accomplice who lied to police about his knowledge of Anderson's death and thus assisted others who were complicit.

"[Hooks] invited these people over ... He knew they carried guns," Assistant State's Attorney Jason Shoemaker told the judge outside the jury's presence, during an argument over a defense motion. "There was a plan going on and that plan ultimately led to the murder of Jaemari Anderson."

Watkins asserted the prosecution failed to provide evidence that Hooks premeditated Anderson's killing or that Hooks assaulted Anderson.

"In this case, there's no conspiracy behind it," Watkins said.

The defense asked the judge to grant a motion for judgment of acquittal, which would mean the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction. Martz-Fisher said she would issue her ruling Friday morning.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday after calling 28 witnesses over the course of 11 days. Attorneys from both sides have acknowledged the trial has been longer than expected.

The defense is next to call witnesses. The trial is set to resume Friday, as courts are closed Thursday for Veterans Day.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller