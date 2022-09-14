Prosecution, defense offer conflicting accounts as testimony begins in Lucas murder trial

Sep. 13—Prosecutors and defense attorneys provided sharply different scenarios Tuesday on what happened the night of Oct. 3, 2020, when former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas shot and killed Jonathan Price.

During opening arguments in Lucas' murder trial in Greenville, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Lilley said the issue was whether Lucas acted in self-defense in shooting Price.

"The evidence will show that the shooting was not necessary, and if it is not necessary it's murder," Lilley said.

Lead defense counsel Robert Rogers argued that Price was belligerent, failed to obey Lucas' commands and resisted arrest.

"It is something no officer wants to have to do, but the evidence will show he had no choice," Rogers said.

Testimony in the trial began in the 354th District Court Tuesday afternoon after the jury in the case was officially seated. One juror was excused before the session started, leaving nine women and six men on the panel, three of which are alternates.

Rogers formally entered a not guilty plea for Lucas and then the two sides presented their versions of what happened during the night in question.

Lilley said that on that night, Price, along with two brothers who were childhood friends, were celebrating the life of Price's godfather, who had just passed away. At about 8:15 p.m., the three decided to stop at a convenience store in the city.

"He doesn't know it, but Jonathan Price only has about 20 minutes left to live," Lilley said.

At the entrance to the store, Price and another man exiting the business had a brief scuffle, which, Lilley said, wasn't much of anything. An off duty police officer arrived, saw that nothing was happening and took no action, Lilley said.

Lucas, who had been on duty, was notified of a disturbance at the location. When he arrived, he noticed that Price appeared to be intoxicated and saw broken glass on the ground. Lucas advised Price that he intended to take him into custody.

Price refused, and even though a video of the incident reveals Price was not being aggressive, Lucas used a Taser on him, according to Lilley. Price began to struggle and twist away "in obvious pain." He reached out to Lucas, who then shot Price three times, Lilley told the court.

"It happens in an instant," Lilley said.

Price died later at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Lilley said there were "a significant number of witnesses" who saw some or all of what happened.

"They did not see anything aggressive come from Jonathan Price," Lilley said.

Rogers said he believed the evidence shows something entirely different occurred in front of the store.

"Shaun Lucas encountered an intoxicated, aggressive, non-compliant suspect," Rogers said, adding that Lucas gave multiple commands to comply, which Price ignored.

"If any of these were followed, we would not be here today," Rogers said.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday.