Prosecution, defense to release new details in case of woman charged in death of Boston officer

The case against a Mansfield woman accused of fatally striking her Boston police officer boyfriend and leaving him to die in a blizzard outside of a home in Canton last year returns to court Wednesday with the prosecution and defense expected to release new details.

A motion hearing is slated to happen in Norfolk District Court in Deadham in the murder case against Karen Read, who prosecutors say struck Officer John O’Keefe with her SUV in January of 2022 and left him in the snow. Read’s defense team has argued that she’s being framed and O’Keefe’s death was some sort of cover-up.

Read’s lawyers say autopsy photos show O’Keefe was not hit by a car, but was severely beaten and had marks on his arms that appear to be dog bites. They also claim that O’Keefe’s phone shows he went inside the home and traveled three flights of stairs inside the house.

25 Investigates: Prosecutors to disprove woman who says she’s wrongly charged in death of Boston cop

According to prosecutors, the medical examiner who performed an autopsy on O’Keefe detailed that she “observed no signs of an altercation or fight from her examination” and went on to describe his “right arm injuries as scratches caused by a blunt object.”

The defense says one of the witnesses made an incriminating Google search hours before she claimed O’Keefe’s body was discovered.

In a filing Monday, prosecutors responded for the first time to multiple claims made by Read’s team, saying that the Google search “Ho(w) long to die in cold”, did not occur at 2:27:40 a.m.”

In fact, in the new filings, the prosecution argues that the defense incorrectly interpreted the cell phone data. People inside Brian Albert’s Canton home told police O’Keefe never came inside.

Read’s defense disputes that claim, saying their data pulled from O’Keefe’s phone shows not only did he go inside but he traveled 3 flights of stairs once in the house.

25 Investigates: Defense claims evidence points to witness in BPD officer’s murder case

Story continues

The prosecution has an answer for that too.

In the records released on Monday, prosecutors say their data shows O’Keefe hadn’t even arrived at the house when that movement on his phone was recorded, saying “Mr. O’Keefe’s phone would have (been) ascending/descending within the Fairview residence, prior to his arrival.”

Last week, 25 Investigates reported that the cause of O’Keefe’s death was never determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW