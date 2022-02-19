Prosecution and defense rest in federal hate crimes trial

Feb. 19—Closing arguments will be made Monday at U.S. District Court in Brunswick in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men convicted in 2021 by the state of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

After presenting more evidence of racist vulgarities by the defendants, the prosecution rested its case Friday afternoon following four days of testimony in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, all were convicted by the state of murder on Nov. 24, 2021. The three were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in Georgia's state prison system.

The three men now face federal charges of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. The father and son McMichaels also are charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and Travis McMichael is further charged with discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

All three have entered pleas of not guilty.

The defense presented just one witness before resting its case and played a recording of a nonemergency call to Glynn County Police in July 2019.

In earlier testimony this week, jurors learned that Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan routinely used the "N" word and other offensive terms when referring to African Americans.

On Friday, the prosecution presented several more witnesses.

When Carole Sears arrived from New York by plane in 2015 for the court appearance of a man convicted of a drunken driving crash that left her husband dead, Greg McMichael picked her up at the airport in Jacksonville, she testified. McMichael was an investigator with the Brunswick DA's Office for 20 years before retiring in May 2019.

Sears said McMichael drove her and her adult daughter from the airport to a motel in Glynn County and to the court appearance the next day.

Sears described McMichael's mood as accommodating and "cordial" throughout. On the ride back to the Jacksonville airport, Sears expressed sadness over the recent passing of Southern Poverty Law Center founder Julian Bond, an African American.

"(Greg McMichael) said, 'I wish that guy had been in the ground years ago,'" Sears testified Friday. "He said, 'All these Blacks are nothing but trouble. I wish they were all dead.' And from there he went on this rant against Black people. Me and (daughter) Jill couldn't believe what we were hearing. Just an expression of ugliness against a whole race of people."

Kim Ballesteros and her husband lived across the street from the McMichaels on Satilla Drive and later at a home on Zellwood Drive in Satilla Shores in 2018 and 2019. She said they had a casual acquaintance with Greg McMichael that included small talk and once met on the McMichaels' boat dock for a few beers.

Ballesteros said she and her husband were involved in real estate and home rentals. In discussing the home rental business he conducted as a secondary occupation, Greg McMichael shocked the couple with his comments about an African American tenant he found irksome, she said.

"He called her a big, fat Black woman and said their name for her was 'the Walrus,'" Ballesteros testified.

When the woman was late with the rent during the heat of summer, McMichael told the couple he accessed the residence's air conditioning from the outside and shut it off, Ballesteros said.

"He said, 'You should have seen how fast her big, fat black a — came with the rent check,'" Ballesteros recalled. "I was surprised. It was racist and uncomfortable. I was, quite frankly, disappointed."

After completing the U.S. Coast Guard boot camp in 2011, Kristie Ronquille said she was assigned to a small station in Pascagoula, Miss., where Travis McMichael was one of her superior officers. While watching NBA basketball on television in the station's cafeteria, Ronquille mentioned that she once dated a Black player who was in the game.

She said Travis McMichael responded with a crude anatomical reference meant to demean her for dating a Black man. Ronquille fought back tears throughout her testimony.

"It took me back a little, but I felt disrespected for lack of a better word," Ronquille testified.

Later, Ronquille testified, Travis McMichael said to her: "'Once you go black, you'll need a wheelchair,'" she testified. She testified that Travis McMichael called her a "n— — lover" on several occasions.

Ronquille said she did not report Travis McMichael at the time because she was young and "rather green" and "he was my supervisor."

"I didn't know the resources that were available to me (in the Coast Guard)," she said.

Defense attorneys presented local boater and Satilla Shores resident Evelyn T. Cofer. She had typed "Thanks" in the comments space below a post Travis McMichael made about suspicious White people who appeared to be living in a homeless camp under a bridge near Satilla Shores.

Travis McMichael had posted that the homeless people may have been responsible for auto break-ins in Satilla Shores, adding that his father had notified Glynn County police about them.

Defense attorneys also played a tape of Greg McMichael's call to police dispatchers. "There's a possibility they may have been involved in all these break-ins," Greg McMichael said to the dispatcher about the homeless people.

Cofer said she typed thanks because they viewed the post as a valuable crime prevention tip. On cross examination, Cofer said she often types notes of thanks to posts on Facebook.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael have said that they armed themselves and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home at 220 Satilla Drive because they suspected him of recent burglaries. Testimony during the state trial revealed that Arbery had caused no harm in Satilla Shores and that the McMichaels were aware of this.

When Bryan saw Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit, he jumped in his pickup truck and joined the chase. Bryan and the McMichaels used their trucks to block Arbery's escape several times during the five-minute chase. Bryan used his cell phone to record the deadly conclusion on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive.

Prosecutors in the state trial successfully argued that Arbery was murdered while out for a run on a public street.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the federal crimes charges in April 2021.

The trial resumes with closing arguments beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.