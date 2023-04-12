Prosecution, defense rest in Freebold triple murder trial

Apr. 12—BEULAH — The county prosecutor rested her case against an Elberta man accused in 2020 of shooting to death three of his family members, after playing for jurors a recording of a phone call the defendant made from jail.

"There was a little safe inside the bigger safe and they opened it up, so I think they have the titles with the receipt for one of my revolvers," Robert Michael Freebold told a relative during the Jan. 5, 2021, phone call.

"Nobody was shot with it, so I don't know what they'll do with that and I don't care," Freebold said of the gun. "I just want the titles to the bike and the truck."

Freebold, 60, of Elberta, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20, 2020, shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, their son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, 27, and Marilyn's son, Malachi Maloney, 20.

Cody Kastl, a detective with the Benzie County Sheriff Office, testified Tuesday that jail staff used Securus, a software program specifically designed to record phone calls made in corrections facilities, to monitor the call placed by Freebold.

Freebold can later be heard on the tape acknowledging that he knows the call is being recorded and needs to consider what he says.

Law enforcement officers who responded to a call from the Grand Avenue house Nov. 20, 2020, recovered two handguns — a .22-caliber pistol and a .357 revolver — both of which belonged to Freebold, witnesses said.

Last week, two pathologists testified that they recovered .22-caliber bullets and bullet fragments from the bodies of the victims, as well as some fragments too damaged to identify, but that the wounds were likely caused by small-caliber ammunition.

This information, however, was not available to officials until the pathologists submitted their reports to law enforcement, which was after Freebold made the phone call from jail, Kastl said.

"So the defendant had the information before you did?" Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson asked Kastl.

Story continues

"He did," Kastl said.

The night of the shooting, officers were responding to what they initially believed was a medical call. Instead, they found Freebold lying in the front doorway, groaning and holding a towel to his head.

Freebold was later taken by ambulance and helicopter to Munson Medical Center, where he spent several days being treated for two lacerations to his head.

Kastl, the investigation's lead detective, testified how he'd made multiple attempts to interview Freebold, but was turned away by hospital staff until Nov. 25, 2020, five days after the shooting.

On that date, Kastl said he found Freebold sitting up in his hospital bed watching television. Kastl said he introduced himself, read Freebold his civil rights by reading aloud from a Miranda card the detective said he kept in his pocket — he had it in court — and has used since 2001.

When Freebold told him he did not understand what it meant to waive his rights, Kastl said he ended the interview.

But then Freebold, who has been incarcerated in Benzie County's jail since late November 2020, in December of that year told jail staff he wanted to talk with the detective, Kastl said.

Freebold wanted to make sure police had not seized titles to his vehicles because he wanted to pass the titles on to various family members.

"He said many things," Kastl told the jury, summarizing the jail interview. "He said that he had just moved into that house. He asked if there was a funeral for his ex-wife, Marilyn. He kind of apologized" about not being of more help in the investigation.

"Did he say anything else?" Swanson asked.

"He said, 'It's real bad, you know, I just know it's real bad,' " Kastl said.

Jurors on Tuesday also heard from Michigan State Police blood spatter expert David Hayhurst and DNA expert Michelle Schmitt, who provided further context for the blood evidence collected and photographed at the crime scene.

Hayhurst, who was never at the crime scene, provided jurors a 35-page slide show of how he used comparisons between photographs taken by Benzie County officers and those taken four hours later by an MSP photographer to make 10 conclusions about what had happened inside the Grand Avenue home the night of the murders.

One of Hayhurst's conclusions was that Freebold "moved throughout the bloodied scene and then ended in the front entryway."

On redirect questioning from Freebold's defense attorney Anthony Cicchelli, Hayhurst agreed that he could not determine from the evidence in what order the victims had been shot or when Freebold himself had been injured.

Cicchelli, out of the presence of the jury, asked 19th Circuit Court Judge David A. Thompson for a directed verdict — this is when a trial judge rules the state has not entered enough evidence to overcome reasonable doubt — which the judge denied.

To prove first-degree murder, the prosecutor must show the defendant caused the deaths, that he intended to kill, that there was premeditated intent, that the killing was deliberate and without justification.

Cicchelli told Judge Thompson that Freebold, in consultation with his attorneys, decided not to testify in his own defense and, without calling any witnesses, rested the defense's case.

Closing arguments by the prosecution and the defense are expected Wednesday.