Prosecution, defense trade jabs as Somerset murder trial begins

Oct. 18—SOMERSET, Pa. — A wooded area off Ligonier Pike and the human remains found there were the topics of the first day of trial Monday for three men accused of murdering James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville.

State Office of Attorney General prosecutors are seeking first-degree convictions for Marekus Benson, 32, of Johnstown, and two Ohio men — Deandre Callander, 29, and Samson Washington, 30, all charged with two counts each of homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault in the case.

The defendants are accused of targeting Smith and Staniszewski after the pair allegedly stole drugs and money from a gang-related "stash house" on Boyd Street in Johnstown in 2017. After the theft, both men were allegedly kidnapped under the guise of a drug deal, stripped and beaten at the Boyd Street house, then killed in the remote area of Somerset County.

The trial began Monday before Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner, and it is scheduled to conclude Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry gave the prosecution's opening statement to the jury.

"Drugs. Money. Murder," he said. "That's why we are here today."

He described Smith and Stanizewski as victims suffering from the disease of addiction, which drove them to steal drugs and money from the house.

However, defense attorney Pat Svonavec urged the jury to be mindful of questions that would arise during the trial, particularly he said, from lack of evidence. He said he was confident that the jury would not convict the defendants.

"It's not going to make sense on day one ... but the questions left in your mind at the end — that's the basis for reasonable doubt," he said.

He said there would be no forensic evidence to back up the prosecution's case.

"What we believe the evidence will show is that the commonwealth obtained their narrative — a story — by talking to witnesses, many of whom are drug addicts and dealers with motivation to fabricate a lie," Svonavec said.

Story continues

Each of the three defendants have separate attorneys.

Monday's witness testimony established Smith and Staniszewski went missing March 27, 2017. Both of the victim's fathers testified. Sean Staniszewski said a family truck driven by his son was found by police off the side of Somerset Pike, a few miles from the site where his son's remains were later found.

The remains were bones and some clothing when they were found. There were two clusters of individual human remains found in September of that year. DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Smith and Staniszewski, according to testimony from biomedical informatics specialist Rick Jordan.

Forensic anthropologist Dennis Dirkmaat testified that he led a team in investigating the scene where the remains were found. The remains indicated the victims were wearing boxers only, he said, though there was a blanket and other items of clothing scattered at the scene, including socks and a jacket.

Photos were also submitted as evidence. There were two skulls and entry and exit wounds from two bullets in each skull. Reconstruction of the skeletal remains also showed there was also a bullet to the middle of the back of one of the men as well as blunt force trauma to the face and leg.

The prosecution asked Dirkmaat, hypothetically, if a strike with the butt of a gun could cause the fractures to the face shown in the skull.

The defense objected, arguing the the question was beyond the scope of Dirkmaat's expertise.

Bittner upheld the objection. It was the defense's only objection to testimony made on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Scott Kemmerer testified about the fired projectiles and empty casings found at the scene. One projectile from a fired bullet was found in a skull of one of the victims. He said it was a .32 caliber. There were two .32-caliber casings found at the scene. There were also two .40-caliber casings and four unfired bullets, he said.

Retired Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller supplied death certificates showing that "in his opinion," the day of death for the men was March 27, even though they were found six months later. He came to that conclusion in consultation with "many law enforcement authorities," he said.

The trial continues Tuesday.