Prosecution deferred in Joplin arson case

May 21—Prosecution of a 31-year-old defendant in a Joplin arson case is being deferred for a year while he undergoes a mental health evaluation and counseling.

Levi D. Hicks, of Anderson, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of arson and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. The hearing was postponed with prosecution of the case deferred in light of the defendant's need for a mental health evaluation.

Hicks is accused of setting a fire the night of Dec. 1 in an abandoned building southeast of the intersection of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Joplin. The property is owned by the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad.

Three men who were passing by the address the night in question noticed the building on fire and spotted a man standing inside, neither trying to put the fire out nor trying to get out. The passersby began calling for him to get out, and he did come out but then went back inside, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

When he came out a second time, he charged toward the three men, who subdued and held him until police and firefighters arrived, according to the affidavit.

The city fire marshal found a piece of plywood bearing a "pour pattern burn" near the doorway where the defendant had been observed. The plywood bore a "No trespassing" warning. The fire marshal also identified what appeared to have been separate fires set inside one of the two rooms of the building and consequently reached the conclusion that the fire was a case of arson.