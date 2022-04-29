Prosecution deferred in Webb City mother's child endangerment case

Apr. 29—The prosecution of a Webb City mother's felony endangerment charge was deferred for one year on Thursday on the condition that she comply with any recommendations of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Shana R. Bridendolph, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree child endangerment at which the prosecutor's office announced that the case was being deferred.

The charge stemmed from an arrest in July of last year when Webb City police received a report that the defendant's son had left home in the middle of the night and walked about a half-mile to a house of a friend, crossing Highway 66 along the way.

Police learned that Bridendolph had left the child home alone while she went out to get some cigarettes and to stop at another friend's house, according to a probable-cause affidavit.