Prosecution in George Floyd civil rights trial rests its case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
  • Darnella Frazier
    Pulitzer Prize winner
A George Floyd rally
A George Floyd rally


Federal prosecutors rested their case in the trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, The Associated Press reported.

On Monday, the prosecution brought on their last witness, Darnella Frazier, onto the stand ,where she testified that she knew Floyd needed medical care when he became unresponsive, saying, "Over time, he kind of just became weaker and eventually just stopped making sounds overall."

Frazier, who was just 16 at the time, garnered international media attention in the summer of 2020 after filming former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes.

The video shocked the world, spurring mass protests and fueling ongoing conservation about police brutality and social injustice in the U.S.

Frazier also recounted on the stand how one of the former officers, Tou Thao, was protecting and patrolling the area while Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck, saying Floyd "was the only one who needed protection at that moment."

"I didn't see George Floyd resist at all. The only thing I saw him do was really try to find comfort in his situation ... try to breathe and get more oxygen," Frazier said, according to the AP.

Thao, along with former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with violating the civil rights of Floyd and failing to provide him medical care.

Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd last April and was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the crime two months later.

Both Thao and Kueng told the judge they plan to testify in the trial as Lane will still discuss with his attorney, Earl Gray, about his decision to take the stand.

Federal prosecutors spent three weeks presenting their case as the defense attorneys are expected to start presenting witnesses on Tuesday, the AP noted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest

    Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, setting the stage for at two of the officers to soon take the stand as part of their defense. The prosecution rested its case after nearly three weeks of testimony from doctors, police officers and bystanders, including the teenager who recorded widely seen video that showed Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown and pleading for air. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights while acting under government authority.

  • Two ex-police officers to testify in own defense about George Floyd arrest

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) -Two former Minneapolis police officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, told a U.S. judge on Monday they planned to testify in their own defense against federal charges that they violated George Floyd's civil rights during a deadly 2020 arrest. A lawyer for Thomas Lane, the third police officer on trial at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, had previously said Lane would also testify in his own defense, but told Judge Paul Magnuson on Monday that Lane was still considering his decision.

  • Justice attorney: 'Ongoing danger' in Mississippi jail

    The failure of Mississippi's largest county to follow federal orders to improve jail conditions has “caused people to die, suffer injuries and live in ongoing danger," a Justice Department attorney told a federal judge Monday. Helen Vera with the department's Civil Rights Division argued that U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves should put Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center under a federal receivership, WLBT-TV reported. Reeves issued a civil contempt order against Hinds County on Feb. 4, saying officials have failed to fix problems at the jail.

  • Gerrymandering means tax cap, voter ID must be removed from NC constitution, NAACP says

    In a state with a long history of gerrymandering, the NC Supreme Court’s decision in this case will be very closely watched.

  • After 2 losses, Michigan AG won't appeal Nassar-related case

    State prosecutors said Monday they won't appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University who was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar. Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case against Lou Anna Simon but nonetheless said she would not ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look, following losses in two courts. Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor as well as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving a decadeslong prison sentence.

  • FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it was extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, to March 28. The FAA's previous target date was Feb. 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued, which must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements.

  • Democrats are in mask messaging chaos as Republicans gleefully shame AOC and Stacey Abrams for going without face-coverings

    The daylight between Biden and Democratic governors on masking in public and in schools has left the party without a clear message on what comes next.

  • Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

    The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed. Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December. A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.

  • SC officer charged in fatal shooting of Hemingway man has been fired, official says

    The former Hemingway officer was released on bond on Thursday. A Georgetown County judge set bail at $150,000.

  • I was beaten by the police for no reason. Now the Supreme Court should give me justice.

    In 2016, I sued the officers, government lawyers argued even if the officers violated my rights, they were entitled to “qualified immunity.”

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.

  • Man admits he killed child porn ringleader in Michigan prison

    A convicted bank robber has admitted to killing the ringleader of an international child porn ring that preyed on lonely and suicidal girls.

  • Metallurgist gets 2 1/2 years for falsifying steel strength of Navy submarines

    Elaine Thomas put sailors at risk in what they described as what "may be the longest-running military procurement fraud scheme in history."

  • Armed robbery of $500,000 watch at Beverly Hills restaurant gets two men 12 years in prison

    A judge called the crime at Il Pastaio restaurant — in which another diner was shot — 'outrageous and unacceptable.'

  • Arbery Killer Used Racial Slur to Describe Daughter’s Black Date, Prosecutors Say

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyFour days before William “Roddie” Bryan chased down Ahmaud Arbery with his neighbors, the Georgia man used a racial slur to describe a Black man his daughter was dating, prosecutors said Monday.That shocking detail was among several instances of Bryan’s racist behavior before Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, homicide in Satilla Shores, prosecutors said. Bryan and his neighbors, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have been sentenced to life after being convicted of Arbery’s murder, which has

  • Marion man arrested, accused of refusing to surrender weapons as required by court order

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody for not handing over more than two dozen firearms, despite a court order requiring him to do so.

  • Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon

    A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man's family said. Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.

  • 7-year-old girl slips under safety bar, falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair

    The 7-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet onto a grassy area.

  • South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man

    The South Carolina police officer who authorities said fatally shot an unarmed Black man after the two of them engaged […] The post South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man appeared first on TheGrio.