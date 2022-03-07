Prosecution in Jarrett Jones murder trial rests, defense witnesses begin Monday

Defense attorneys started presenting their case Monday, beginning with witness testimony from the trooper who arrested Jon Schumacher on the evening of Jan. 1, 2020.

Jarrett Jones, 50, of Bath, is charged with the murder of Schumacher, who died the early morning of Jan. 2, 2020 after being shot twice at Jones' home shop.

The trial for the case began Wednesday at the Brown County Courthouse and continued with almost three days of testimony from witnesses for the prosecution, who put together a timeline of events leading up to Schumacher's death. Prosecutors presented their last witness Friday.

Schumacher was in a relationship with Jarrett Jones' daughter, Makayla Jones. But the night of Jan. 1, 2020, they got in an argument, and she told Schumacher the relationship was over, according to her testimony last week.

That argument happened after Schumacher called Makayla Jones for help after he got stuck while plowing snow. Testimony also revealed Schumacher had been drinking and driving.

Makayla Jones also testified there were instances of domestic violence during the relationship, of which she told her father about in fall 2019.

Makayla Jones had Schumacher's three sons with her when she left him after the argument. The boys were later picked up by Schumacher's ex-wife, Casey Dinger.

At some point after Makayla Jones left Schumacher, he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Nathan Milstead was at Jarrett Jones' shop on the evening of Jan. 1, and received a call from Makayla Jones about the fight. He testified last week he notified the Edmunds County Sheriff's Office that Schumacher was potentially drinking and driving.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper David Koch said the Edmunds County Sheriff's Office relayed the call about Schumacher, who was found driving east on U.S. Highway 12 between Mina and Aberdeen. Koch testified Monday he arrested Schumacher on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and operating a broken motor vehicle.

Koch said Schumacher initially refused to provide consent for a blood test, but he later agreed saying, "If it gets me out of here faster, I'll consent."

Koch also testified about finding a Glock 19 handgun, a Bushmaster AR 15 rifle and a Beretta 391 12-gauge shotgun as well as a container of ammunition for the shotgun.

Koch also testified Schumacher was cooperative and compliant during the stop.

What law enforcement investigators recalled

Brown County Sheriff's Office investigators Wes Graff and Jonathan Lemke both returned to the courtroom Monday to answer additional questions. Graff was asked about the distance between Jarrett Jones and Schumacher in the moments before Schumacher was shot.

Jarrett Jones walks up the stairs Friday morning before the third day of trial. He is charged with murder in the January 2020 death of Jon Schumacher.

In those moments, Jarrett Jones went from being about 15 feet away from Schumacher to a distance of 5 to 6 feet, Graff said. During that testimony, Graff said Jarrett Jones' told law enforcement Schumacher was approaching.

But, defense attorney Bill Gerdes noted Jarrett Jones wasn't certain Schumacher was approaching, and he had moved from the doorway to a spot about 15 feet into the shop. That's when the toe of Schumacher's boot is first visible in the surveillance video from that evening inside Jones' shop.

Brown County States Attorney Ernest Thompson pointed out Jarrett Jones was the one to approach Schumacher before he was shot and that Schumacher didn't move prior to being shot.

But, Gerdes countered by pointing out part of Schumacher's shadow was blocked by Milstead, who was standing near Jarret Jones when he fired the first shot, which means movement from Schumacher's hands, head or shoulders wouldn't be visible.

Lemke's testimony focused on the knife found in Schumacher's pocket.

In Jarrett Jones' interview with Graff, Jarrett Jones said Schumacher was shot a second time because he was reaching for his pocket and feared he was going to draw a gun. Instead of a gun, law enforcement found a knife, sealed in an evidence back.

Gerdes has described the knife multiple times as a spring-loaded dagger. In his testimony, Lemke said he did not initially examine the knife, but did unseal the evidence bag recently for the defense investigator. Lemke conceded a lever on the handle of the knife causes the blade to extend.

During questioning, Gerdes noted the blade didn't smoothly extend, but also pointed out the knife hadn't been handled for two years.

Delayne Jones, Justin Toennies testify

Brief testimony was also given by Makayla Jones' sister, Delayne Jones, who was at the shop when Schumacher arrived, and Justin Toennies, who provided testimony about violence he saw between Schumacher and Makayla Jones.

Toennies, who has known Jarrett Jones for about nine years, described a brief incident from July 2019 where Schumacher grabbed Makayla Jones by the hair and threw her to the ground. Toennies said Schumacher then went to hit Makayla Jones and missed, instead punching his kid in the face.

Toennies said he relayed what he saw to Jarrett Jones in July. Toennies said Jarrett Jones was concerned, but also felt helpless.

Testimony from Delayne Jones was brief as she relayed that Schumacher was screaming and threatening to kill her dad, her sister and Schumacher's boys. People also told Schumacher to leave and he refused.

South Dakota family violence expert testifies

The final witness Monday morning was Krista Graber, executive director for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

In that testimony, Graber said it's rare for someone who is a victim of domestic violence to alert law enforcement. Domestic violence is about power and control, and often the abuser has some kind of power over the victim, she said.

Graber said it's also rare for a victim to record instances of domestic violence.

Prior testimony has included two audio recordings made by Makayla Jones that highlighted abuse between her and Schumacher.

Graber also said the most dangerous time in this type of relationship is when the victim is in the process of leaving, because that's when the abuser feels they are losing control.

Asked by Assistant Attorney General Kelly Marnette if it's common knowledge that leaving a violent relationship is the most dangerous time, Graber said no.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Jarrett Jones murder trial defense witnesses begin testimony Monday