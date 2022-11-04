Prosecution in Kline case moves to dismiss, amend charges

Nov. 4—PERU — The prosecution in the case against 28-year-old Miami County resident Kegan Kline, who is accused of 30 counts related to child pornography and exploitation, has now filed a motion to dismiss five of those charges and amend several others, per recently filed court documents.

Those five dismissed counts that the state filed in their motion are all possession of child pornography charges, according to court documents, with one being a Level 5 felony and the rest being Level 6 felonies.

Per information highlighted in the motion, the prosecution decided to call for dismissal of those particular charges after it was "determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Along with the motion to dismiss, the prosecution also filed a motion this week to amend 18 counts against Kline to "comport to the evidence that the State believes will be presented at trial," to "remove unnecessary allegations" and to "correct the statutory provision alleged to have been violated," court documents indicated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the court had not made a ruling on whether the motions would be granted.

These motions come on the heels of the arrest of 50-year-old Delphi resident Richard Allen earlier this week, who is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German.

For several months now, Kline has been publicly linked to the Delphi investigation — especially after he reportedly admitted to investigators that he created a social media profile under the name "anthony_shots."

It was that profile that was also allegedly in contact with German before her death, per investigators, though authorities have never publicly named Kline a suspect in the Delphi case.

It's also not clear what, if any, connection the recently filed motions had to the Delphi investigation.

Kline is due back in court for a final pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Dec. 22, with a trial tentatively slated for January.