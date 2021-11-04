Prosecution moves on to video evidence in Joseph Elledge murder trial

Following an afternoon break Wednesday in the Joseph Elledge murder trial, the jury resumed listening to state evidence of audio recordings made by Elledge dated June through August 2019.

Arguments in the recordings centered on Mengqi Ji's art and their quality, such as the idea of selling the pieces; the care of the couple's daughter, including Ji speaking in Chinese to her; and kitchen responsibilities.

Elledge is accused of killing Ji in October 2019 and allegedly disposing of her body in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Many of the arguments were repeated conversations from earlier recordings, including about Ji's mother, Ke Ren, staying with the couple in October 2018.

The subject of divorce and Ji going back to China was part of an argument from Aug. 20, 2019. Elledge once again called Ji abusive during this fight.

Elledge wanted a quick divorce. Something that “won’t cost $20,000-$30,000,” he said. He asked if that is how Ji wanted to proceed – if she agreed to the terms.

“Should I tell the court that you’re abusive to me and you’ll probably get deported? Are you going to play nice?” Elledge said. “I wouldn’t resent you not wanting to stay in America.”

Police detectives met with Elledge at his apartment Oct. 14, 2019. This was four days after Elledge reported Ji missing. He handed over Ji's cellphone and iPad.

Officers asked about other belongings, such as credit and debit cards, her wallet and vehicle information. Officers also asked Elledge when would work best the next day for Elledge to have an at-station interview in the criminal investigation division.

The detective who was part of that interview, Alan Mitchell, was briefly returned to the stand Wednesday.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight asked Mitchell about the video recording of the interview. The interview included Detective John Voss after about an hour or so.

About half of the three-hour video interview then was shown to the jury. This was the last portion of Wednesday's proceedings.

Knight asked the jury in his opening statement to be on the lookout for when Elledge’s demeanor changed when he handed over his phone to police during the interview. It had the recorded conversations he had secretly made.

The police interview video recording went through Elledge and Ji's personal history together, including history of arguments, along with a recitation of Elledge’s recent movements – some which included Elledge saying he got lost while driving.

Detectives asked again about Ji's belongings and vehicle, including about documents, such as passports.

They also asked if Elledge knew Ji's whereabouts. He said he did not.

Elledge was left on his own after the first round of questioning by detectives.

The remainder of the video will play for the jury Thursday morning, and Mitchell will be returned to the stand for remainder of direct examination by Knight and cross examination by Elledge’s defense.

