Prosecution in opening remarks says gun in Niblo murder was recovered

In opening remarks for the Tom Niblo murder trial Tuesday, Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey said evidence will show that the firearm that killed the Abilene Realtor in December 2016 was recovered from a nearby creek and registered to the defendant.

Defense attorney Lynn Ingalsbe countered in his opening remarks that the jury needs to keep an open mind about the evidence to be presented and the story the prosecution wants them to believe it tells about Luke Sweetser, who is on trial for the killing at the Niblo home.

Sweetser entered a plea of not guilty when the two-paragraph indictment was read. He is accused of causing Niblo's death by shooting him and that he intended to cause serious bodily injury that lead to the victim's death.

Retired Judge Lee Hamilton is presiding over the case in 350th District Court for the ill Judge Thomas Wheeler.

Setting the stage

Both the prosecution and the defense agreed that the evidence will show someone connected to the family was involved.

"This is a murder by someone who knew the Niblos," Stamey said in her opening.

Niblo lived in a southwest Abilene home with his wife, Cheryl, who was at home at the time of the shooting Dec. 12, 2016, and made the first call to police, from a friend's house. The 911 call was made at 6:18 a.m..

Ingalsbe referred to the shooting "as an inside job" in his opening remarks and when he cross-examined the first three witnesses, all Abilene Police Department officers. The attorney said the only witness was Cheryl Niblo.

"It appears someone hated Tom Niblo enough to not only shoot him but to empty a pistol into him," Ingalsbe said in his opening remarks.

Sweetwater was arrested Sept. 17, 2020, on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his brother-in-law.

Sweetser has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest. His bond was set at $750,000.

Locked and unlocked doors

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

In morning testimony, officers Brent Payne and Chris Lazirko recalled first arriving to the Niblo residence at 3774 Woodridge Drive, answering a report of shots fired. The first two officers on the scene found the front door locked but a side door at the end of the driveway unlocked.

Story continues

The officers entered the residence through the unlocked door and cleared the house, which did not appear ransacked or in disarray. A third officer arrived to secure the scene and continue checking the residence.

As the officers approached the hallway leading to the master bedroom, they smelled burnt gunpowder. They entered the bedroom to find the victim with gunshot wounds to his head and making gurgling sounds.

Medical care was staged until the scene was secured.

Blood on a white dog on the bed made officers initially think the dog also was shot. Animal control removed the dog and a vet exam determined that the dog was not injured, an officer said.

The door from the bedroom to the master bathroom was locked, and officers saw muddy or dark marks on the middle of the door.

An officer kicked the locked bathroom door near its locking mechanism more than once to eventually open it. No one was in the bathroom or its closet.

The master bathroom had an exterior door that was unlocked and led to the back yard, an officer stated. East of the bedroom was another room with an unlocked exterior door that also accessed the back yard.

An exterior door from the master bedroom to the back yard was locked, an officer stated.

At least five 0.40-caliber gun shell casings were found on the bedroom floor and one on a chair in the hallway leading to the bedroom, an officer said. He took photographs of the casings, the bedroom and other parts of the residence, which were entered into evidence.

On the neighbor's back yard brick wall, officers found a prescription pill bottle in Cheryl Niblo's name and a pill bottle cap in the back yard.

Stamey said in opening remarks that Niblo's wife was taking medication in the bathroom when she heard the intruder and gunshots and fled out the exterior bathroom door through the back yard to a neighbor's residence. When the neighbor did not open the door, she ran to a nearby friend's house.

Officer Mary Guitar found Cheryl Niblo at the friend's house.

The officer retrieved a change of clothing for the wife so that her pajamas and robe loaned by the friend could be entered as evidence. Guitar also drove the wife to the Law Enforcement Center downtown, where she changed in a secured bathroom. The pajamas and robe were turned over to a detective.

Testimony in the trial resumed Tuesday afternoon and is expected to continue into next week.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Prosecution in opening remarks says gun in Niblo homicide recovered